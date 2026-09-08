On this day in 2009, Jay-Z—already one of hip hop’s most iconic figures—released his eleventh studio album, The Blueprint 3, through Roc Nation, Asylum, and Atlantic Records.

The project, produced mainly by Hov himself alongside Kanye West, No I.D., the Neptunes, Swizz Beatz, and others, stood out as Jay-Z’s most feature-heavy album at the time. It showcased collaborations that defined an era, with artists like Rihanna, Drake, Alicia Keys, and Kanye all contributing to its sound.

The singles from The Blueprint 3 quickly became anthems. “D.O.A. (Death of Auto-Tune)” set the tone by challenging the industry’s trends, while “Run This Town” and “Empire State of Mind” dominated the charts and remain among Jay-Z’s most celebrated tracks. “On to the Next One” also became a defining record of the late 2000s, cementing the album’s staying power in the culture.

Commercially, The Blueprint 3 was a landmark moment. The album debuted at number one on the Billboard 200, marking Jay-Z’s 11th chart-topping album and breaking the record he once shared with Elvis Presley. Nearly 500,000 copies were sold in its first week, and the LP was certified platinum by the RIAA within two months. Today, it has moved over three million copies worldwide.

Fifteen years later, The Blueprint 3 still stands as one of Jay-Z’s defining works of the new millennium. This album blended his veteran artistry with a new generation of talent while keeping him firmly at the top of the rap game.

A salute to Jay-Z, Kanye West, Rihanna, Drake, Alicia Keys, and everyone who helped craft this essential piece of hip-hop history.