On this date 32 years ago, FOX debuted New York Undercover, a groundbreaking police drama that brought Hip Hop culture, R&B, New York City and people of color into prime-time television in a way that had rarely been seen before.

Premiering September 8, 1994, New York Undercover starred Malik Yoba as Detective James “J.C.” Williams and Michael DeLorenzo as Detective Eduardo “Eddie” Torres, two undercover NYPD detectives working cases throughout New York City. Created by Kevin Arkadie and Dick Wolf, the series became the first American police drama to feature two people of color in the starring roles, with a Black and Puerto Rican detective leading the show.

But New York Undercover was much more than another cop series.

Executive producer and Uptown Records founder Andre Harrell helped give the show an authenticity that made it immediately recognizable to the Hip Hop generation. In fact, the series was originally developed under the working title Uptown Undercover, reflecting Harrell’s involvement and Uptown’s influence on the project.

Unlike many television shows attempting to incorporate Hip Hop during the era, New York Undercover didn’t treat the culture like a prop. The clothes, language, music, clubs and streets of New York were part of the show’s DNA. J.C. and Eddie weren’t characters awkwardly inserted into Hip Hop culture—they existed naturally within it.

Music became one of the show’s signatures, particularly through Natalie’s, the fictional nightclub where some of the biggest names in Hip Hop, R&B and soul appeared and performed. Gladys Knight portrayed club owner Natalie, while the series featured appearances and performances from artists including Mary J. Blige, Aaliyah, Notorious B.I.G., Heavy D, Brandy, Keith Sweat, Al Green, Chaka Khan and numerous others.

The show’s musical identity was so strong that Uptown/MCA released a New York Undercover soundtrack in 1995, featuring music from Mary J. Blige, Monifah, Lost Boyz and others, along with the show’s memorable theme composed by legendary musician and producer James Mtume.

New York Undercover also arrived during an important era for FOX. On Thursday nights, it joined Martin and Living Single, creating a prime-time block that became essential viewing for a generation of Black and Latino audiences who were still drastically underrepresented on network television.

The series wasn’t afraid to deal with serious issues either. Its stories tackled drugs, gangs, police corruption, racism, sexual assault, family problems and the realities facing young people in urban America, while still developing the personal lives of its central characters.

Lauren Vélez later joined the cast as Detective Nina Moreno, while Patti D’Arbanville played Lt. Virginia Cooper and George Gore II portrayed J.C.’s son, Gregory “G” Williams.

New York Undercover ultimately ran for four seasons and produced 89 episodes before ending its original FOX run in June 1998. Its influence, however, lasted far beyond its final episode.

Three decades later, the series remains a reminder of a particular moment when Hip Hop wasn’t simply making its way onto television—it was beginning to reshape what network television looked, sounded and felt like.

Salute to Malik Yoba, Michael DeLorenzo, the late Andre Harrell, the late Kevin Arkadie, Dick Wolf and everyone involved in bringing one of the most culturally important television shows of the ’90s into our living rooms.

The Source Magazine remembers New York Undercover 32 years after its historic FOX debut.