Ye Announces Shows for Houston, Dallas and Phoenix

Ye is running around the world and selling out stadiums. He just wrapped up two dates at Soldier Field in his hometown of Chicago and has his eyes set on other parts of America.

Ye has announced a Halloween show in Houston, Nov. 7 at AT&T Stadium in Dallas and another date for State Farm Stadium in Phoenix on Nov. 21.

Last month, Ye made his long-awaited return to New Orleans, performing for more than 65,000 fans at the Caesars Superdome in his first performance in the city in 13 years.

Produced by IKON Presents, the sold-out event became another major milestone in Ye’s 2026 stadium run and featured a 41-song set spanning his career. The performance included “Jesus Walks,” “Can’t Tell Me Nothing,” “Power,” “Heartless” and “All of the Lights,” accompanied by his futuristic stage design and immersive production.

Ty Dolla $ign joined Ye onstage as special guest, while Juvenile, Mannie Fresh, T.I., John Salley and Silk the Shocker were among the notable figures in attendance.

The New Orleans performance also marked a significant achievement for IKON Presents, as the independent live entertainment company surpassed one million fans entertained across more than 200 shows since its founding in 2018.

The milestone highlights the company’s continued growth in live entertainment and its role in producing large-scale stadium events. Ye’s career-spanning production combined cinematic visuals with a broad setlist, emphasizing the lasting cultural impact of his live performances.

With additional stadium dates planned, IKON Presents is set to continue expanding the 2026 stadium run, with official announcements expected soon.