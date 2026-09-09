Movie theaters just delivered the kind of summer Hollywood has been waiting years to see.

The 2026 domestic summer box office officially closed with an estimated $4.76 billion in ticket sales, setting a new all-time record and narrowly passing the $4.755 billion benchmark established in 2013. Earlier projections questioned whether the season would even reach $4 billion. Instead, audiences blew past that mark and gave theaters their strongest summer ever in raw dollars.

Summer 2026 is now the highest grossing summer in domestic box office history, surpassing the previous record set in 2013. pic.twitter.com/t18ZjQ3pII — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) September 7, 2026

The consistency may be the biggest story. For the first time, each of the four core summer months crossed $1 billion domestically. May generated $1.07 billion, June followed with $1.08 billion, July climbed to $1.18 billion and August finished with a massive $1.276 billion.

People were actually showing up in greater numbers too. More than 322 million admissions were recorded during the season, a substantial jump from approximately 275 million tickets sold during summer 2025

SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY (2026) has officially crossed $2.4 billion worldwide.



It becomes only the third film in history to reach the milestone, after AVATAR (2009) and AVENGERS: ENDGAME (2019). pic.twitter.com/QULjPuybI5 — cinesthetic. (@TheCinesthetic) September 6, 2026

And then there was Spider-Man.

Sony’s “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” became the summer’s runaway monster, pulling in $923 million domestically and $2.4 billion worldwide. Its North American run has even placed the film within striking distance of “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” and its longstanding domestic record.

2026 is tracking to have had the biggest Summer box office of all time.



The previous record holder was 2013 with $4.75 billion. pic.twitter.com/OTZHZdZ8My — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) September 6, 2026

Christopher Nolan delivered another theatrical event with Universal’s “The Odyssey,” earning $589 million domestically and $1.62 billion globally. Disney and Pixar added another billion-dollar franchise entry as “Toy Story 5” reached $1.1 billion worldwide.

The season had depth beyond those giants. “The Devil Wears Prada 2,” “Obsession,” “The End of Oak Street” and “Backrooms” helped maintain traffic between blockbuster openings, giving audiences reasons to keep returning throughout the calendar.

There are historical footnotes. The 2013 record was not adjusted for inflation, and 2026 benefited from a 130-day summer window compared with 123 days in 2013.

Still, this was only the second post-pandemic summer to cross $4 billion. After years of questions surrounding theatrical moviegoing, 322 million admissions delivered an answer Hollywood can work with.