As Lil Durk’s federal trial moves through its final stage, DJ Akademiks believes the defense may be playing a more calculated game than simply trying to beat every charge on the board.

Akademiks broke down what he sees as a possible strategy centered on attacking the counts carrying the heaviest potential punishment, particularly the stalking allegations connected to Quando Rondo and the death of Saviay’a “Lul Pab” Robinson.

DJ Akademiks BREAKS DOWN what he believes could be Lil Durk’s defense strategy, saying his lawyers may focus on beating the HIGHEST charges and limiting his potential sentence 👀



Ak explains the distinction between the alleged Lil Pab stalking charge, which he says is tied to a… pic.twitter.com/VeLkqDVWU6 — Akademiks TV (@AkademiksTV) September 8, 2026

“ if they can’t be all the cases .. a clean sweep .. the charge they argue to make sure they can kind of pick out it the stalking of quando rando “

Ak pointed to the legal distinction between the alleged stalking of Lul Pab, which he says is connected to a death and could expose Durk to life, and the alleged stalking of Quando Rando, which he says carries roughly 10 years. He also highlighted arguments over whether a person can legally be considered stalked without knowing they were being followed, describing that debate as potentially “good news” for Durk.

Lil Durk reportedly made sure Brian Steel was looking sharp before fighting for his freedom in closing arguments 😂👔 pic.twitter.com/YrDWet7VcJ — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) September 8, 2026

That potential strategy fits into a broader defense built around separating Durk from the government’s murder-for-hire theory.

Durk is in good spirits and he’s also making sure Brian Steel looks sharp too😭😂 #FREESMURK 💯 pic.twitter.com/PBH9nAoDjt — KEN🦁 (@KENRELOADED05) September 8, 2026

One major theme has been “No Money, No Bounty.” Durk’s attorneys have challenged prosecutors to show a direct financial trail proving he funded or rewarded the alleged attack. Messages prosecutors characterize as suspicious travel instructions have also been framed by the defense as ordinary precautions connected to booking shows and protecting Durk’s privacy.

Brian Steel came out swinging during Lil Durk’s closing argument, attacking the government’s case and arguing there’s no direct evidence showing Durk ever agreed to pay anyone or actually paid for the alleged hit. Steel also compared the presumption of innocence to a “suit of… pic.twitter.com/eKY3tZTrlu — Traps N Trunks (@trapsntrunks) September 8, 2026

The defense has repeatedly gone after cooperating witnesses as well, arguing that figures including Flacka and Jam had powerful incentives to reshape their stories while facing their own serious federal exposure. Attorneys have suggested those witnesses understood investigators wanted a “high-profile target” and could improve their situations by tying Durk to the case.

Durk’s music has become another battleground. His family and attorneys have maintained that “rap is art,” presenting violent lyrics as hyperbolic storytelling rooted in grief and street culture rather than literal admissions.

The defense also scored an important point when prosecutors dropped a lyrical reference to “Wonderful Wayne & Jackie Boy” after it was established the song was recorded before the shooting.

For Durk’s team, the mission is increasingly clear: attack the government’s connections, credibility and legal theories where the consequences matter most.