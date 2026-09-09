Billionaire Boys Club and Reebok are expanding their more than two-decade partnership with the Billionaire Boys Club x Reebok Club C 85, marking the first time the fashion label founded by Pharrell Williams and NIGO® has reworked the iconic silhouette.
Originally introduced in 1985 as a tennis shoe, the Club C 85 has become a lifestyle staple. The collaboration follows the recent return of the Reebok Board Flip, an archival skate shoe first introduced with Icecream.
“The Club C 85 marks a new chapter in our partnership with Billionaire Boys Club,” said Mubi Ali, Senior Product Marketing Manager at Reebok. “Expanding beyond the Icecream Board Flip for the first time allows us to bring Billionaire Boys Club’s creative vision to another iconic Reebok silhouette. It’s an opportunity to build on our shared heritage through fresh design while introducing the collaboration to a new generation of consumers.”
The new sneaker draws inspiration from the lunar imagery central to Billionaire Boys Club. It features a monochromatic grey colorway, ostrich-textured upper and translucent ice sole displaying lunar surface imagery. Additional details include chrome-finished debossing, a Standing Astronaut, Mantra woven tongue label and Flying B moon graphic on the insole.
“The Club C is a shoe that everyone in some shape or form remembers as a staple silhouette in sneaker history, so we wanted to approach it in a way that felt true to Billionaire Boys Club,” said Brandyne Lackland, Creative Lead of Billionaire Boys Club. “The moon’s texture, mass, and gravitational pull has always been an inspiration to our brand’s cultural solar system, so it felt natural to bring its elements into design. We’ve had a long history with Reebok, so it’s an honor to put our spin on a generational classic.”
Priced at $150, the sneaker launches September 18 exclusively through bbcicecream.com, followed by a global release September 25 at 10 AM EST through reebok.com.