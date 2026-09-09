Drake surprised fans at GORDO’s TARAKA Toronto event, joining his longtime collaborator onstage for a special performance.

The rapper performed their hit collaboration “Hoe Phase” before also delivering “Janice STFU” and “Over.” Drake then addressed the crowd with a lengthy speech, congratulating his “brother” GORDO on “a very bright future.”

GORDO’s TARAKA event series has continued to draw major names from music and entertainment, with Bad Gyal recently appearing at the Ibiza edition. The events have become a destination for artists, celebrities and influencers wherever GORDO takes the series.

Drake and GORDO have worked together extensively, with GORDO producing more than half of Drake’s “Honestly, Nevermind.” GORDO also produced four songs on the project, while their collaborations include “Rich Baby Daddy” from “For All the Dogs.”