You probably know more about a city you’ve never visited than about the block you live on.

That’s not a personal failing, it’s how the feed is built. Algorithms optimise for reach, reach means national, and so the story about a rapper’s court date three states away travels further than the notice about your own council meeting. Both land on your phone. Only one of them is going to change your rent.

What’s worth noticing is that all this happened while the alternative was quietly disappearing.

The stuff that used to tell you about your own town is gone

Northwestern’s Medill School tracks this every year, and the 2025 State of Local News report makes for grim reading. Another 136 local outlets closed in a single year. More than 3,500 newspapers have shut since 2005. There are now 213 counties in this country with no local news source at all, and another 1,524 running on exactly one.

Around 50 million Americans live with limited or no access to local news.

Fill that vacuum with a national feed and something specific breaks. You still get information, plenty of it, but none of it’s about the place where you pay rent, vote, and run into people you know.

Almost everything online defaults to national

Most platforms treat geography as a targeting parameter rather than a boundary. You get the same app, the same content and the same everything whether you open it in Baton Rouge or the Bronx.

A few categories work the other way round, and they’re worth knowing about precisely because they’re the exceptions. Free-to-play social casino platforms are one of the clearer ones. Availability there is state-gated as a legal line rather than a preference. Connecticut and Montana banned the model outright, New York’s Attorney General sent cease-and-desist letters to 26 platforms, and bills are moving in several more states. Coverage of the category ends up organised geographically for that reason. Betting.net sweepstakes insights sort availability state by state, because something that works in Texas may simply not exist for somebody in Hartford.

Local subreddits, neighbourhood apps and municipal alert systems land in the same place for completely different reasons. Your location isn’t a filter applied to the content. It’s the reason the space exists at all.

Hold onto that distinction. It tells you which spaces will still be about your area next year, and which ones were only ever pointed at you.

Keeping a local signal in a national feed

None of this means logging off. It means deciding, on purpose, that some share of your attention goes somewhere specific:

Follow the beat, not the brand. The three reporters still covering your city are usually easier to find, and more useful, than whatever outlet employs them.

The three reporters still covering your city are usually easier to find, and more useful, than whatever outlet employs them. Join one thing with a room attached. A league, a church, a mutual aid group, a barbershop group chat. Something with a physical address.

A league, a church, a mutual aid group, a barbershop group chat. Something with a physical address. Read the meeting agenda. School board and council agendas are public, dull, and where the decisions that hit you actually get made.

School board and council agendas are public, dull, and where the decisions that hit you actually get made. Keep one local-only channel. A neighbourhood Discord or a block group chat, walled off from the feed so it doesn’t get drowned.

A neighbourhood Discord or a block group chat, walled off from the feed so it doesn’t get drowned. Spend locally where it shows. The businesses sponsoring the little league team are the ones who notice when you stop showing up.

Five things. You won’t do all of them. Two would put you ahead of most people.

Not all digital space is the same shape

It helps to be clear about what each kind of space is for, because the mistake is expecting local value out of something built for scale.

Type of space How local it really is What it replaced National social feed Not at all, location is just an ad target The evening news Local subreddit or neighbourhood app Genuinely tied to a place The community noticeboard Neighbourhood or block group chat The most local thing most people have The front porch State-gated platforms Bounded by law rather than by community Nothing, this is new Municipal alert systems Tied to a jurisdiction, not a community The local radio bulletin

Read that right-hand column and the losses get obvious. Some of what disappeared got replaced by something worse. Some of it got replaced by nothing at all.

The point

Nobody’s going to rebuild your local paper. That fight is mostly over and the numbers say who won, so the question worth asking now is what you do with what’s left.

What’s still on the table is a decision about where your attention goes, and it has to be made deliberately rather than left to whatever loads first. The feed will keep serving you the country, because that’s what it was built to do and it’s very good at it. Your block doesn’t have an algorithm working on its behalf. If you want to stay connected to it, that part’s manual now, and it always will be.