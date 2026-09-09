Jordan Brand has officially unveiled the Tatum 5, the latest evolution in Jayson Tatum’s signature sneaker line. Designed around a core philosophy of efficiency, control, and effortless performance, the shoe reflects Tatum’s continued growth into one of basketball’s most complete and dominant players. Built specifically for athletes who dictate the game’s pace, the Tatum 5 delivers a lightweight, responsive feel alongside the containment needed to move with purpose on every possession.

Performance-Driven Innovation & Lockdown

At the heart of the Tatum 5’s technical design is a dynamic utility strap engineered to provide next-level containment without adding extraneous weight. This design creates a secure, locked-in fit, giving players the confidence and clarity to react instantly on the court.

Key performance features include:

Forefoot Air Zoom Unit: A 10-millimeter forefoot Air Zoom unit provides standout energy return, supporting explosive bursts of speed and fluid court transitions.

A 10-millimeter forefoot Air Zoom unit provides standout energy return, supporting explosive bursts of speed and fluid court transitions. Molded Midfoot & Heel Structure: A supportive midfoot wrap and reinforced heel structure deliver consistent stability during aggressive cuts, sharp stops, and rapid changes of direction.

A supportive midfoot wrap and reinforced heel structure deliver consistent stability during aggressive cuts, sharp stops, and rapid changes of direction. HART 2.0 Rubber Traction: A revised herringbone traction pattern built with HART 2.0 rubber enables precise footwork and hard stops across court surfaces.

Hometown Nods & Aesthetic Details

The Tatum 5 also debuts an updated branding package centered around Tatum’s jersey number, 0. Styled with a sleek new aesthetic treatment on the heel, the detail subtly mimics the iconic Gateway Arch in his hometown of St. Louis.

The signature model will launch in two complementary lead colorways inspired by his adopted home of Boston:

“Sunrise” Launch Colorway: The initial release colorway drawing inspiration from early morning Boston sunrises.

The initial release colorway drawing inspiration from early morning Boston sunrises. “Sunset” Colorway: A follow-up release capturing the evening Boston sky.

Together, the dual colorways pay homage to Tatum’s relentless, round-the-clock work ethic.

Release Date and Availability

The Jordan Brand Tatum 5 will be released in full-family sizing, beginning September 24 in China, with a global release to follow shortly after.