Lil Durk’s fate was set to move into the hands of a federal jury Wednesday after both sides delivered closing arguments Tuesday in the rapper’s closely watched murder-for-hire trial.
Dropping in a detailed recap from independent journalist @traploreross posts from X who has been inside the courtroom throughout the trial. For what it’s worth, he has his style but he doesn’t short change his audience on details …
After weeks of testimony, evidence and competing interpretations of what happened surrounding the 2022 shooting that killed Saviay’a “Lul Pab” Robinson, prosecutors used their final opportunity to paint Durk Banks as the man behind a retaliatory plot targeting Quando Rondo.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Ian Yanniello told jurors Durk “had his shooters on speed dial,” arguing that his money, influence and position allowed him to orchestrate “getback” following the 2020 killing of his friend and OTF artist King Von.
Durk’s attorneys spent their closing attacking the foundation underneath that theory.
Defense attorney Drew Findling called the government’s case a “tsunami of reasonable doubt,” focusing heavily on cooperating witnesses whose own freedom could depend on their testimony. Brian Steel also returned to a central defense argument throughout the trial: membership in Durk’s Only The Family collective did not automatically establish that Durk participated in, authorized or agreed to crimes committed by other people associated with OTF.
Now the jury will have to decide how those pieces fit together.
One major legal component awaiting jurors is the Pinkerton doctrine. Prosecutors successfully sought the instruction, which could allow Durk to be held criminally responsible for Robinson’s death without being physically present during the shooting if jurors determine the killing was a reasonably foreseeable consequence of a conspiracy Durk knowingly joined.
That distinction carries enormous stakes.
Durk never took the witness stand, leaving his attorneys to challenge the government’s evidence without putting the Chicago superstar directly before jurors.
The federal charges include stalking and conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire resulting in death. A conviction could expose Durk to life in federal prison without parole.
After weeks of arguments over texts, travel, money, OTF relationships and the credibility of government witnesses, testimony was finished.
Wednesday was expected to bring the question that mattered most: Did prosecutors prove Lil Durk’s guilt beyond a reasonable doubt?