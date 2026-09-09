Lil Durk’s fate was set to move into the hands of a federal jury Wednesday after both sides delivered closing arguments Tuesday in the rapper’s closely watched murder-for-hire trial.

Lil Durk fans outside the courthouse hold signs as closing arguments officially begin in the Lil Durk trial. pic.twitter.com/yio8vcCsjp — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) September 8, 2026

Dropping in a detailed recap from independent journalist @traploreross posts from X who has been inside the courtroom throughout the trial. For what it’s worth, he has his style but he doesn’t short change his audience on details …

Jury instructions have been delivered. It’s a short break and then the Government will begin closing arguments followed by Brian Steel going first for defence. — Trap Lore Ross (@traploreross) September 8, 2026

After weeks of testimony, evidence and competing interpretations of what happened surrounding the 2022 shooting that killed Saviay’a “Lul Pab” Robinson, prosecutors used their final opportunity to paint Durk Banks as the man behind a retaliatory plot targeting Quando Rondo.

Nothing unexpected in jury instructions but it’s been made clear that for a lot of these charges just being a knowing member of the conspiracy makes them equally guilty of the crime. That’s going to be tough when we have ppl on their phones discussing getbacks in group chats — Trap Lore Ross (@traploreross) September 8, 2026

Interestingly no mention of lyrics in jury instructions. Could be good or bad. — Trap Lore Ross (@traploreross) September 8, 2026

Assistant U.S. Attorney Ian Yanniello told jurors Durk “had his shooters on speed dial,” arguing that his money, influence and position allowed him to orchestrate “getback” following the 2020 killing of his friend and OTF artist King Von.

Judge was in a BAD mood this morning. Admonished Durks lawyers for repeatedly bringing up their objections to the controversial Pinkerton obstruction. — Trap Lore Ross (@traploreross) September 8, 2026

Before we got into it today the judge let the prosecution get up and tell the jury that Jams ex gf was indeed arrested twice but not convicted, essentially cementing her as a liar. — Trap Lore Ross (@traploreross) September 8, 2026

Durk’s attorneys spent their closing attacking the foundation underneath that theory.

Defense attorney Drew Findling called the government’s case a “tsunami of reasonable doubt,” focusing heavily on cooperating witnesses whose own freedom could depend on their testimony. Brian Steel also returned to a central defense argument throughout the trial: membership in Durk’s Only The Family collective did not automatically establish that Durk participated in, authorized or agreed to crimes committed by other people associated with OTF.

Brian Steele: Jam is a serial killer who pled guilty to 3 murders. He had the lo on Quando and Vonni had the resources, he had all of Durks cards in his pocket knew how to book Ubers and had access to Durks home 👀 — Trap Lore Ross (@traploreross) September 8, 2026

Brian Steele said innocence is like ‘a suit of armour… that protects Durk from his head to his toes’ idk w he talm bout with that one 🤔 — Trap Lore Ross (@traploreross) September 8, 2026

Now the jury will have to decide how those pieces fit together.

One major legal component awaiting jurors is the Pinkerton doctrine. Prosecutors successfully sought the instruction, which could allow Durk to be held criminally responsible for Robinson’s death without being physically present during the shooting if jurors determine the killing was a reasonably foreseeable consequence of a conspiracy Durk knowingly joined.

Brian Steel said Flocka is a paid hitman who thought he was getting $1m. I don’t think that sounded as good for Durk as he was thinking… — Trap Lore Ross (@traploreross) September 8, 2026

Brian Steele played back Jams jail phone recordings saying he will do whatever he has to do to do no time and that he will give the Feds what they want and turn nothing into something. He even wheeled one back and spun it again. DJ Brian cooking Jam with the reload ngl — Trap Lore Ross (@traploreross) September 8, 2026

That distinction carries enormous stakes.

Durk never took the witness stand, leaving his attorneys to challenge the government’s evidence without putting the Chicago superstar directly before jurors.

Brian Steel said Durks ‘don’t book no flights in my name’ text was about the wedding. Come on man. That was so unbelievable he then said, oh even if you don’t believe that the flights was booked in his name anyway — Trap Lore Ross (@traploreross) September 8, 2026

The federal charges include stalking and conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire resulting in death. A conviction could expose Durk to life in federal prison without parole.

Drew flamed the LAPD for an interrogation clip where they referred to Durk as ‘a gangster with a lot of money’ inferred they were being racist saying ‘you’d hope people don’t talk like that anymore… you can imagine what else they wanted to call him’ — Trap Lore Ross (@traploreross) September 8, 2026

After weeks of arguments over texts, travel, money, OTF relationships and the credibility of government witnesses, testimony was finished.

Drew ended his closing speech, which was very good, by addressing Durk directly. ‘To Durk, it’s been an honor to be The Voice to The Voice’ 😂 he making sure that cheque clears after that performance 🔥💰 — Trap Lore Ross (@traploreross) September 8, 2026

Ngl the governments closing rebuttal was absolutely Devastating for Durk. They meticulously picked apart every single argument his lawyers brought up. That was rough to watch. Had nicknames for their witnesses and everything — Trap Lore Ross (@traploreross) September 9, 2026

Wednesday was expected to bring the question that mattered most: Did prosecutors prove Lil Durk’s guilt beyond a reasonable doubt?