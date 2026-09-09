Paramount+ has renewed its hit original crime drama MobLand for a third season, giving fans more of the Harrigan family’s battle for power ahead of the second season’s September 18 premiere.

Produced with Paramount Television Studios and 101 Studios, Season 3 will bring back Tom Hardy as fixer Harry da Souza, alongside Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren as crime family leaders Conrad and Maeve Harrigan.

Season two finds the Harrigans struggling to maintain unity as rivals challenge their fractured empire. Harry must navigate growing tensions within the family as violence, shifting loyalties and the fight for control threaten their survival.

The 10-episode second season premieres globally on Paramount+ Friday, September 18, with new episodes arriving weekly through the November 20 finale.

Season two also features Paddy Considine, Joanne Froggatt, Lara Pulver, Anson Boon, Mandeep Dhillon, Jasmine Jobson, Teddie Allen, Emmett J. Scanlan, Johnny Flynn, Ophelia Lovibond, Janet McTeer and Toby Jones.

The series is executive produced by David C. Glasser, Guy Ritchie, Jez Butterworth, Tom Hardy, Ivan Atkinson, Dean Baker, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari and Keith Cox. Season one is currently available to binge on Paramount+ globally.