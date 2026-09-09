Myles Garrett Named NFL’s Top Player in 2026 Top 100 Rankings

Myles Garrett has been named the NFL’s No. 1 player in NFL Network’s Top 100 Players of 2026. The Los Angeles Rams pass rusher earned the top spot after setting a league record with 23 sacks last season.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen followed Garrett at No. 2, while Garrett’s new Rams teammate Matthew Stafford came in at No. 4.

Garrett’s addition gives Los Angeles another major defensive presence, while Aaron Donald’s return has further strengthened the team’s outlook. The combination has helped make the Rams a favorite to compete for the Super Bowl.

With Garrett leading the league’s player rankings and joining a roster featuring Stafford and the returning Donald, expectations are high for Los Angeles heading into the upcoming season.