The NFL is back and the 2026 season arrives with some serious heavyweight energy. From a Super Bowl rematch to a historic opener in Australia, the league wasted no time turning Week 1 into an event. The bigger story may be what happened before kickoff. Several contenders spent the offseason aggressively rebuilding already dangerous rosters, creating a championship race that feels unusually wide open.

From toughest to easiest 👀



Where does your team rank in strength of schedule for the 2026 season? pic.twitter.com/a7CWkNHutI — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 7, 2026

Start in Los Angeles, where the Rams have assembled something close to a super team. Myles Garrett has joined the defense, Aaron Donald has come out of retirement, and reigning MVP Matthew Stafford still commands an offense featuring Davante Adams and Puka Nacua. On paper, Los Angeles has star power everywhere and enters the season as a popular Super Bowl favorite.

One week from tonight: The NFL regular season kicks off. 🏈🏈 pic.twitter.com/tYZJMvgbW6 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 2, 2026

The road through the NFC still runs directly through Seattle. The Seahawks enter as defending Super Bowl LX champions after keeping much of their championship core intact. Their defense powered last season’s postseason run and remains the standard other NFC contenders are chasing.

Who is taking the first Sunday night W of the season? 🌟



DALvsNYG – Sunday, Sept. 13 at 8:20pm ET on NBC/Peacock

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/kJNf4rEhr9 — NFL (@NFL) September 4, 2026

The AFC picture is just as loaded. Cincinnati gets a healthy Joe Burrow back with a favorable schedule and expectations of another deep playoff run. Denver is coming off a 14-3 season and AFC West title, giving Bo Nix and the Broncos a legitimate opportunity to challenge Kansas City’s longtime grip on the division.

Chicago could become one of the league’s biggest stories. Caleb Williams enters Year 2 under Ben Johnson after helping the Bears capture the NFC North last season, with expectations rising around what Williams can become inside Johnson’s offensive system.

There are new looks elsewhere too. Mike McDaniel has reshaped the Chargers offense, adding Pro Bowl center Tyler Biadasz to a healthier offensive line while Ladd McConkey enters his sophomore season positioned for another jump.

Baltimore has undergone its own makeover. New head coach Jesse Minter inherits a defense now featuring Trey Hendrickson alongside Kyle Hamilton, giving the Ravens another potentially disruptive unit.

The names are familiar. The configurations are different. And after an offseason filled with major swings, the 2026 NFL season starts with considerably more than one obvious path to February.