The quarterback map for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season is officially set, and a quick look across the league shows just how much has changed under center.

The established heavyweights remain. Patrick Mahomes leads Kansas City, Josh Allen is still the face of Buffalo, Lamar Jackson commands Baltimore and Joe Burrow enters another season carrying Cincinnati’s championship expectations. Jalen Hurts, Justin Herbert, Dak Prescott, Matthew Stafford and Jared Goff round out a familiar group of proven franchise quarterbacks.

QB1s for Week 1 🏈 pic.twitter.com/lPELCGLSLX — NFL (@NFL) September 8, 2026

Then things get interesting.

Aaron Rodgers will open what he has said will be his final NFL season with Pittsburgh. Kirk Cousins won the Raiders job over No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza, giving Las Vegas a veteran bridge while its potential quarterback of the future develops.

Some of the biggest changes came through players finding entirely new homes. Geno Smith is back with the Jets, the franchise that drafted him in 2013. Tua Tagovailoa will start for Atlanta after spending his first six seasons in Miami, while Malik Willis takes over the Dolphins offense. Kyler Murray is now leading Minnesota, and veteran Jacoby Brissett gets the call in Arizona.

Cleveland made one of the league’s most scrutinized decisions by naming Deshaun Watson its starter over Shedeur Sanders. Daniel Jones returns for Indianapolis following the Achilles injury that ended his 2025 season.

The younger generation is firmly represented too. Caleb Williams enters another year in Chicago, Jayden Daniels returns in Washington, Drake Maye leads New England and Cam Ward begins Year 2 in Tennessee. Jaxson Dart remains the Giants’ guy, while Tyler Shough opens the season running New Orleans’ offense.

Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, Jordan Love, Trevor Lawrence and Brock Purdy also enter Week 1 with opportunities to push their respective franchises forward.

Thirty-two teams, 32 opening-week starters and just about every stage of an NFL quarterback career represented.

From future Hall of Famers and MVP candidates to reclamation projects and young quarterbacks still defining themselves, Week 1 offers a snapshot of a league undergoing a fascinating transition at its most important position.