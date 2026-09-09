Pusha T Responds to Clipse’s Grammy Loss to Kendrick Lamar

Pusha T has addressed the Clipse losing Best Rap Album at the GRAMMYs to Kendrick Lamar’s GNX, making it clear that the group remains focused on what comes next.

Reflecting on the outcome, Pusha T said, “We’ll be back. I wanted them all, to be honest.”

The rapper also opened up about the effort artists put into pursuing Grammy recognition, describing the process as an extensive yearlong campaign.

“You kiss so much ass the whole year. Like, you go everywhere … Wherever the Academy wants you to be at, you be there.”