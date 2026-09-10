Aaron Rodgers has never been shy about wading into political conversations, and the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback is making it clear that being critical of the establishment includes Donald Trump.

Aaron Rodgers, holding nothing back, explains why he doesn’t trust anyone in government — right or left — and believes it’s all a sham.



“There is no MAGA movement. The guy you elected hasn’t done any of his campaign promises. … When Obama was president, it was, ‘There will be… https://t.co/co9U4xt1ve pic.twitter.com/N6c8IiA8WK — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 10, 2026

During an appearance on teammate Cam Heyward’s Not Just Football podcast, Rodgers pushed back on the idea that he remains firmly aligned with Trump, taking direct aim at the president’s second administration and the movement built around him.

“There’s no Make America Great movement because the guy you elected hasn’t done any of his campaign promises, and eventually you realize nothing’s actually going to change,” Rodgers said.

Rodgers pointed to several areas where he believes Trump has fallen short, including the pledge to “drain the swamp,” vaccine policy, American involvement in foreign conflicts and what he described as a lack of “transparency in the Epstein files.”

🚨🚨BREAKING NEWS🚨🚨#NFL LEGEND AARON RODGERS CALLS OUT PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP FOR BEING PRO-ISRAEL.



“This is a pro-Israel first administration. When you dig into it, that’s the uniparty. It’s how many members of Congress are sponsored by AIPAC?”



WOW. pic.twitter.com/NMrgWAiT47 — MLFootball (@MLFootball) September 10, 2026

He also attacked the administration’s approach overseas, calling it a “pro-Israel first administration” while arguing that Washington operates through a “uniparty” sponsored by AIPAC.

Trump was hardly Rodgers’ only target.

The four-time NFL MVP described former President Joe Biden as an “old bag of bones” while discussing his four years in office. Rodgers also revisited Barack Obama’s “hope and change” message, questioning whether conditions materially improved for Black Americans and whether the Affordable Care Act ultimately delivered meaningful improvements to health care.

Rodgers then returned to one of the issues that made him a polarizing public figure during the COVID-19 pandemic. He again questioned pandemic-era government policies and Dr. Anthony Fauci, describing the period through his long-held belief that governments were testing how much control populations would accept.

By the end of the wide-ranging discussion, Rodgers’ criticism had expanded well beyond any single president or party.

His conclusion was simple: “politics is a total sham.”