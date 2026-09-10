Aaron Rodgers has never been shy about wading into political conversations, and the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback is making it clear that being critical of the establishment includes Donald Trump.
During an appearance on teammate Cam Heyward’s Not Just Football podcast, Rodgers pushed back on the idea that he remains firmly aligned with Trump, taking direct aim at the president’s second administration and the movement built around him.
“There’s no Make America Great movement because the guy you elected hasn’t done any of his campaign promises, and eventually you realize nothing’s actually going to change,” Rodgers said.
Rodgers pointed to several areas where he believes Trump has fallen short, including the pledge to “drain the swamp,” vaccine policy, American involvement in foreign conflicts and what he described as a lack of “transparency in the Epstein files.”
He also attacked the administration’s approach overseas, calling it a “pro-Israel first administration” while arguing that Washington operates through a “uniparty” sponsored by AIPAC.
Trump was hardly Rodgers’ only target.
The four-time NFL MVP described former President Joe Biden as an “old bag of bones” while discussing his four years in office. Rodgers also revisited Barack Obama’s “hope and change” message, questioning whether conditions materially improved for Black Americans and whether the Affordable Care Act ultimately delivered meaningful improvements to health care.
Rodgers then returned to one of the issues that made him a polarizing public figure during the COVID-19 pandemic. He again questioned pandemic-era government policies and Dr. Anthony Fauci, describing the period through his long-held belief that governments were testing how much control populations would accept.
By the end of the wide-ranging discussion, Rodgers’ criticism had expanded well beyond any single president or party.
His conclusion was simple: “politics is a total sham.”