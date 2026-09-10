Drake’s dominance on the road now comes with an all-time title.

According to Billboard’s updated global Boxscore data as of September 10, 2026, the Toronto superstar has generated $559.2 million in career touring grosses, making him the highest-grossing hip-hop touring act ever.

The highest-grossing hip-hop touring acts of ALL TIME, via Billboard Boxscore 📊



▫️ 1. Drake — $559.2M

▫️ 2. JAŸ-Z — $474M

▫️ 3. Kendrick Lamar — $378M

▫️ 4. Travis Scott — $331.1M

▫️ 5. Post Malone — $297.5M

▫️ 6. Tyler, The Creator — $239.6M

▫️ 7. Ye — $193.8M

▫️ 8. J. Cole —… pic.twitter.com/9pPRZFPLIl — Kurrco (@Kurrco) September 10, 2026

Drake sits comfortably ahead of Jay-Z, who ranks second with $474 million, while Kendrick Lamar follows at $378 million. Travis Scott, Post Malone, Tyler, the Creator, Ye, J. Cole, 50 Cent and Eminem round out the top 10. The bigger picture speaks to hip-hop’s evolution as a touring powerhouse, with 14 acts now surpassing $100 million in career grosses.

Drake’s recent touring schedule has certainly helped push that total into another stratosphere.

His 80-show It’s All a Blur Tour ran across North America from July 2023 through April 2024, marking his first major North American trek in five years. The first leg primarily featured 21 Savage, with J. Cole, Travis Scott and Lil Baby appearing on Canadian dates when 21 Savage was unable to enter the country.

Highest Grossing Hip-Hop Touring Acts, according to Billboard Boxscore: pic.twitter.com/xsIBMPFU1B — Pop Core (@TheePopCore) September 10, 2026

Drake extended the run into 2024 with It’s All A Blur Tour: Big As The What?, bringing J. Cole along as his primary partner before Lil Wayne joined him for the final seven dates. The marathon arena run ultimately wrapped in Newark, New Jersey.

That next Drake tour is going to be legendary https://t.co/PmasgsZgw2 pic.twitter.com/Au3MKzmA5o — ALMIGHTEE. (@realalmightee) September 10, 2026

He followed that with another major international stretch in 2025, joining PARTYNEXTDOOR for the 37-date $ome $pecial $hows 4 UK / EU tour. The run followed their collaborative album $ome $exy $ongs 4 U and marked Drake’s first European touring stretch in six years, hitting cities including Birmingham, Manchester, Amsterdam, Paris, Berlin and Milan before closing in Hamburg.

The latest rankings have already sparked fan debates over hip-hop’s touring hierarchy, including Kendrick’s rise and YoungBoy Never Broke Again reaching No. 21 with $70.9 million generated from a single tour.

For now, the biggest number belongs to Drake: $559.2 million and counting.