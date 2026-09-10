Drake’s ICEMAN era just added another milestone to an already ridiculous list of chart accomplishments.

ICEMAN has now spent 13 weeks at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart, giving Drake the longest-running chart-topper of his career. The album officially moves past his 2011 blockbuster Take Care, which held the top spot for 12 weeks across 2011 and 2012.

‘ICEMAN’ officially passes ‘Take Care’ to become Drakes longest running #1 album ever on Billboard’s R&B/Hip-hop chart, with 13 weeks at the top spot 🏆 pic.twitter.com/3RxOBSc4Fg — ALMIGHTEE. (@realalmightee) September 10, 2026

More than a decade later, Drake has managed to set a new personal benchmark while continuing to pile onto records he already owns.

ICEMAN became Drake’s 17th No. 1 album on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart, tying him with Future and The Temptations for the most chart-toppers in the chart’s 61-year history.

.@Drake's 'ICEMAN' now ranks among the top 5 best selling albums in the US this year by total units. pic.twitter.com/FfVVq2TRlN — chart data (@chartdata) September 10, 2026

The singles have been doing plenty of damage, too.

Drake has now pushed his career record to 32 No. 1 singles on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart. “What Did I Miss?” and “Janice STFU” both reached the top spot during the ICEMAN run, with “Janice STFU” holding No. 1 for seven weeks.

‘ICEMAN’ has now spent 13 WEEKS at #1 on Billboard’s Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart‼️🧊



It’s officially Drake’s longest-running #1 album ever on the chart. pic.twitter.com/s2bYapqFWK — RapTV (@Rap) September 10, 2026

The numbers surrounding the entire rollout have been just as massive. ICEMAN arrived alongside companion projects Habibti and Maid of Honour, creating an extended release cycle that has kept Drake planted across the charts. In less than four months, ICEMAN has already crossed 2 million equivalent album units while remaining firmly inside the top 10 of the all-genre Billboard 200.

For an artist whose catalog already includes some of the biggest commercial albums of the streaming era, passing Take Care carries some extra weight. That album helped turn Drake from a rising superstar into one of music’s dominant forces.

Thirteen weeks at No. 1 now puts ICEMAN alone at the top of his R&B/Hip-Hop album résumé.