Eminem reflected on LL COOL J’s impact during a conversation with SiriusXM host D-Stroy on Shade 45’s “Back to School (Da Ol’ Skool Way)” special, explaining how the rap legend influenced his decision to pursue music.

Eminem recalled receiving LL COOL J’s Radio on cassette when he was 11 and playing it repeatedly. While the album initially made him a fan, LL COOL J eventually inspired him to pick up a pen and write his first rap.

He explained that he connected with LL COOL J even more after reading about the rapper’s childhood struggles, finding similarities with his own experiences.

Eminem also remembered performing LL COOL J songs outside his Aunt Edna’s house. He would place his radio on the front lawn, point the speakers toward the sky and perform while cars passed by.

He said LL COOL J “was what made me want to rap in the first place,” adding that he eventually wrote his first rap around the time LL COOL J’s BAD was released.

You can hear it all below.