Erykah Badu and The Alchemist recently joined Ebro on Apple Music to discuss their new collaborative album, Before The World Blows: The Abi and Alan Experiment, including the meaning behind its title and the creative chemistry connecting the project.

Badu explained that using her given middle name, Abi, was an intentional choice designed to reveal a more vulnerable side of herself while inviting listeners to experience her artistry from a different perspective.

“With using my middle name, which is something my parents named me, it does hint at vulnerability and it also gives the audience a chance to step out of the 30-year Erykah Badu program and step into the Abi and Alan program.”

The Alchemist also discussed how their individual creative identities shaped the album. Rather than one artist overpowering the other, he described the project as the result of their distinct artistic elements coming together to create something different.

“You hear my DNA in it, you hear hers in it, and the elements came together to form something new.”

The conversation gives insight into the collaborative approach behind Before The World Blows: The Abi and Alan Experiment, with Badu and The Alchemist embracing their individual artistic identities while creating a shared musical experience.