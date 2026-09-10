JAŸ-Z Closes London Run With Two Sold-Out Nights at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

JAŸ-Z brought his two-night London run to a spectacular close Saturday, September 5, selling out both nights at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for a career-spanning celebration.

The performance featured classics, fan favorites and deep cuts spanning three decades of music, while celebrating 30 years of Reasonable Doubt and 25 years of The Blueprint. JAŸ-Z performed hits including “Izzo,” “Empire State of Mind,” “99 Problems” and “Dirt of Your Shoulder.”

The night also featured special guests Sampha and Dave. Sampha joined JAŸ-Z for “No Church In The Wild,” while Dave performed his mega hit “Raindance,” creating major excitement throughout the packed stadium.

The second night also attracted Madonna, Sabrina Elba, Central Cee, Tinie Tempah, KSI, Lucy Bronze, Vogue Williams, Little Simz, Katarina Johnson-Thompson and Bashy.

Two nights. One historic London run. Thirty years of JAŸ-Z.