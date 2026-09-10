The fate of Lil Durk is officially in the jury’s hands, and deliberations ended for the evening without a verdict in his federal murder-for-hire trial in Los Angeles.

Doodie Lo showing love to Lil Durk as we on are verdict watch for his murder for hire case pic.twitter.com/7ehV0Go7px — Akademiks TV (@AkademiksTV) September 9, 2026

Before jurors continued weighing the case, U.S. District Judge Michael W. Fitzgerald denied an emergency defense request centered on a 2023 interview Durk gave DJ Akademiks on the “Off the Record” podcast.

Florida State defense attorney gives insight on what the court room looks like during the Lil Durk trial ahead of the final decision. pic.twitter.com/4SnFkC9ZhJ — Akademiks TV (@AkademiksTV) September 9, 2026

Prosecutors returned to a 56-second portion of the nearly three-hour interview during rebuttal closing arguments. In the clip, Akademiks asked Durk about online comments telling him to “Slide for Von,” referring to calls for retaliation following King Von’s 2020 killing.

Ak says that Durk would not get convicted without Vonnie Brasco😳🐀 pic.twitter.com/Q2JuEUvxGO — Akademiks TV (@AkademiksTV) September 9, 2026

“For some odd reason, I don’t see those comments anymore,” Durk responded.

Prosecutors characterized the remark as an “incredible statement of responsibility” and a “brazen confession,” arguing that Durk was implying those demands disappeared because retaliation against Quando Rondo had already been carried out. They also pointed to Akademiks’ silence and reaction following Durk’s answer as evidence that he understood its meaning.

As the jury deliberates, the defense for Lil Durk has once again filed a motion to admit additional footage from Durk's interview with DJ Akademik's to provide "complete evidence of Mr. Banks' statements."



"Mr. Banks requests that the Court reopen evidence to allow for the… pic.twitter.com/ZeXOe6SMBF — Akademiks TV (@AkademiksTV) September 9, 2026

Defense attorney Brian Steel pushed back with an emergency motion, arguing the clip was “misleadingly spliced” and stripped of its proper context. The defense sought to reopen evidence under Rule 106 and play additional portions of the interview or receive a corrective jury instruction. They also cited Akademiks’ own explanation that the dramatic pause had been scripted and rehearsed as part of an album promotion.

The jury reportedly sent the judge a note during deliberations for Lil Durk. pic.twitter.com/FzUwJvw4XP — Akademiks TV (@AkademiksTV) September 9, 2026

Judge Fitzgerald expressed some sympathy with the defense’s concern but denied the request. His ruling centered on the timing. Prosecutors’ characterization came during closing arguments, which are not evidence, leaving no basis to reopen the evidentiary record after deliberations began.

Jurors now have a substantial record to consider, including clips from Durk’s “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” appearance, music videos, text messages, iCloud photos and a 911 call connected to the August 2022 shooting targeting Rondo’s vehicle that killed his cousin, Saviay’a Robinson.

Deliberations remain ongoing. If convicted on the federal charges, Durk faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.