Lil Durk’s fate remains in the hands of a federal jury as deliberations stretch into a second day in Los Angeles.

Jurors began weighing the case Wednesday following closing arguments in the murder-for-hire trial of Durk, whose legal name is Durk Devontay Banks. The Chicago rapper has pleaded not guilty to charges including conspiracy to commit stalking and murder-for-hire stemming from a 2022 shooting that killed Saviay’a Robinson, the cousin of Quando Rondo.

Big move: the jurors sent the just TWO NOTES THIS MORNING. Asking for clarification on specific words and phrases related to the stalking conspiracy charge and intent to murder. Judge said he couldn’t give more info beyond just re reading them the definitions in the instructions.… — Trap Lore Ross (@traploreross) September 10, 2026

Federal prosecutors allege the shooting was part of a retaliation plot connected to the 2020 killing of King Von. Durk faces the possibility of life in prison if convicted.

Thursday brought signs that jurors are digging closely into the language behind the government’s case. The panel requested access to the evidence and sought clarification on terminology surrounding the stalking conspiracy charge and intent to murder.

Lil Durk verdict update:



Jury just sent the judge two more notes, asking for clarification on the stalking charges, but the judge simply told them to “use common sense,” no more instructions. pic.twitter.com/Gw01wD6qFp — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) September 10, 2026

Trap Lore Ross, who has been following the proceedings, posted, “Big move: the jurors sent the just TWO NOTES THIS MORNING. Asking for clarification on specific words and phrases related to the stalking conspiracy charge and intent to murder. Judge said he couldn’t give more info beyond just re reading them the definitions in the instructions. Clearly the jury are analysing the instructions and wording very closely. I have a feeling this is good for Durk.”

That final assessment remains speculation, as the jury has given no indication of which direction it is leaning.

The proceedings have also generated conversation outside the courtroom. DJ Akademiks raised safety concerns surrounding prosecutors’ use of his 2023 interview with Durk during the case.

Judge Mathis says if Lil Durk is found guilty, he will write a letter to the judge explaining how Durk has been trying to turn his life around 🙏 pic.twitter.com/SqxfcEZfss — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) September 10, 2026

Judge Greg Mathis has also publicly expressed support for Durk’s efforts within the community. Mathis said that if Durk is convicted, he intends to write the sentencing judge a letter explaining how the rapper has been trying to turn his life around.

For now, there is no verdict. The jury continues its work with Durk’s freedom and potentially the rest of his life hanging on its decision.