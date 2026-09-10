N.O.R.E. is facing a serious civil lawsuit from Carmen Bryan, the mother of Nas’ daughter Destiny Jones, who is accusing the Queens rapper and Drink Champs host of sexually assaulting her inside a Manhattan nightclub nearly three decades ago.

Bryan filed a 20-page complaint Wednesday, September 9, against N.O.R.E., whose real name is Victor Santiago. The lawsuit alleges that the incident occurred in May 1999 while N.O.R.E. was promoting his sophomore album, Melvin Flynt – Da Hustler.

According to the complaint, Bryan alleges N.O.R.E. approached her while “visibly intoxicated” before grabbing her and committing an act of “nonconsensual digital penetration” in front of other people inside the club.

Bryan alleges she repeatedly told Santiago to stop, but he ignored her objections and physically overpowered her until other clubgoers intervened.

The lawsuit claims Bryan then left the nightclub crying, with N.O.R.E. following her outside. According to Bryan, once he saw her more clearly and realized who she was, his demeanor changed.

“Carm, I didn’t know it was you,” N.O.R.E. allegedly told her. “You’re always doing something different with your hair.”

Bryan alleges N.O.R.E. apologized again several weeks later when they encountered one another at a Father’s Day gathering and birthday celebration for Destiny, the daughter she shares with Nas.

The lawsuit also contains another revelation involving Jay-Z.

Bryan claims she told Jay-Z about the alleged assault the following day, describing him as a trusted confidant. According to the complaint, Jay reacted strongly and threatened to personally confront N.O.R.E., but Bryan asked him not to intervene because she feared the situation could escalate.

For Hip Hop historians, Bryan’s connection to Jay-Z and Nas is already infamous.

Bryan was at the center of one of the most personal moments in the legendary Nas and Jay-Z battle of the early 2000s. After Nas unleashed “Ether” in 2001, Jay responded with the controversial “Super Ugly,” where he explicitly referenced Carmen by name and made graphic claims about having a sexual relationship with her.

The record crossed such a personal line that Jay-Z subsequently apologized after his mother, Gloria Carter, told him he had gone too far.

Bryan later publicly discussed her relationship with Jay-Z and the impact “Super Ugly” had on her, while also writing about her relationships with Nas and Jay in her 2006 memoir, It’s No Secret: From Nas to Jay-Z, from Seduction to Scandal – a Hip-Hop Helen of Troy Tells All.

That history makes the allegation that Bryan privately told Jay about the alleged N.O.R.E. incident in 1999 particularly notable. According to Bryan’s current lawsuit, Jay knew about the accusation approximately two years before their personal relationship became ammunition in his highly publicized battle with Nas.

Bryan says she did not report the alleged assault to authorities at the time. Her lawsuit contends that she struggled with coming forward because of pressures within the music industry and what she describes as a culture in which protecting successful male artists often took precedence over the safety of women.

More than two decades later, Bryan says another high-profile case brought those memories back.

According to the complaint, Cassandra “Cassie” Ventura’s November 2023 lawsuit against Sean “Diddy” Combs triggered Bryan’s memories of the alleged assault. Bryan claims she experienced insomnia, loss of appetite and flashbacks before eventually seeking therapy.

Bryan says she attempted to resolve the matter privately before filing suit. According to the complaint, she sent N.O.R.E. formal pre-suit settlement notices in March 2026. She alleges that N.O.R.E. denied knowing her, prompting her to move forward with legal action.

Bryan filed the lawsuit under New York City’s Victims of Gender-Motivated Violence Protection Act, which provided a limited window for survivors to pursue certain civil claims that otherwise would have been outside the statute of limitations.

She is seeking compensatory damages along with damages for emotional distress and mental anguish.

N.O.R.E. had not publicly responded to the lawsuit as of initial reports Wednesday, and representatives for the rapper did not immediately respond to requests for comment from several outlets.

The allegations against N.O.R.E. remain allegations contained in a civil complaint and have not been proven in court.