The National Football League and TikTok have announced a multi-year partnership expansion designed to bring fans closer to the game, players and moments surrounding the sport. The agreement builds on their relationship while helping the NFL connect with audiences around the world.

The expanded partnership will introduce several new experiences, including TikTok GamePlan, which will provide NFL hubs and in-app experiences designed to increase discovery, engagement and tune-in.

TikTok Pro Events will also expand to the NFL, with a dedicated fan hub launching in the coming weeks. Fans will be able to discover content, interact with trending videos, complete fan-based tasks and earn exclusive benefits.

The agreement will also expand Pulse Premiere beyond the @nfl account to include NFL member clubs, allowing advertisers to place ads alongside premium league and team content.

The NFL will further increase its presence through game highlights, archival footage and year-round storytelling across its main and international accounts. The partnership previously captured major moments, including the Seattle Seahawks’ Super Bowl victory during the 2025 season.

“TikTok continues to be an important platform for fans to connect with the NFL in a variety of ways, from the action on the field to the broader culture and conversation around the sport,” said Brent Lawton, vice president of media strategy and business development at the NFL. “We look forward to continuing our partnership and creating new ways to engage NFL fans around the world.”

TikTok will continue serving as a destination for NFL discovery and interactive experiences throughout the season.