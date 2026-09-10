The National Football League and its 32 clubs will commemorate the 25th anniversary of September 11, 2001, throughout September with tributes, community initiatives and charitable efforts honoring those affected by the tragedy.

“We continue to honor the memory of those we lost on September 11 and the heroes whose courage and sacrifice inspired our nation,” said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. “Out of unimaginable tragedy emerged an extraordinary sense of unity and service that brought Americans together. As the NFL family reflects on this day 25 years later, we remember those who were taken from us and support those who continue to carry the pain of that day. We also recommit ourselves to the spirit of resilience, community, and service that remains an enduring example for future generations.”

All Week 1 games will feature commemorative moments recognizing victims, survivors, first responders and military families. Plans include “Never Forget” end zone stencils, remembrance messaging, volunteer activities and special 9/11 tribute coins used for coin tosses, which will later be auctioned to benefit charitable partners.

The NFL Foundation, alongside the New York Giants, New York Jets and Washington Commanders, will make a joint $1 million contribution to the National September 11 Memorial & Museum. An additional $250,000 grant will support 9/11 Day.

NFL clubs, players, legends, staff and partners will also participate in service projects across multiple communities.

NFL Films Presents will further mark the anniversary with a feature following Howie Roseman, retired firefighter Gary Bulger and NFL fan Jonathan Reiss as they share their personal September 11 experiences and connected stories.