Symba’s move into acting is starting to look a lot more like a real second lane for the rapper best known for dropping some of the prolific freestyles Hip Hop has seen in the 2020s.

The Bay Area multi-hyphenate artist and now actor has landed a role in FX’s “The Drop: A Snowfall Saga,” the new “Snowfall” spinoff that premiered September 8 and shifts the franchise into 1991, where street politics and the rise of West Coast gangsta rap begin colliding in a new era of Los Angeles.

New teaser trailer for ‘The Drop: A Snowfall Saga.’



The series stars Gail Bean, Isaiah John, Asante Blackk, and Peyton Alex Smith.



Set to premiere on FX & Hulu on September 8th. A new episode will release weekly, Tuesday nights at 9pm EST.pic.twitter.com/NA1NP0oC36 — Black Film Alerts (@BlackFilmAlerts) September 5, 2026

What makes Symba’s casting especially interesting is that the role was reportedly not originally there for him.

He initially auditioned for a different character and did not get the part. His performance still made enough of an impression that the creative team reportedly decided to create an entirely new character specifically for him.

Symba freestyles on Power 106 with the LA Leakers, 2 years ago today (2024) pic.twitter.com/7mz65ED3XK — Rap Wikipedia (@RapWikip) April 17, 2026

Symba later shared that the opportunity arrived during a difficult stretch involving his record label and helped restore some of his confidence. He also publicly thanked “Jameis” and members of the production for believing in him and pushing for his involvement behind the scenes.

How to Stream 'The Drop: A Snowfall Saga,' FX's 2026 'Snowfall' Spinoff https://t.co/P5fGxdBPLr — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) September 8, 2026

That kind of backing makes more sense when you look at what Symba already did on screen.

His performance as a young Too $hort in “Freaky Tales” drew major attention, especially because directors Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck had struggled to find a traditional actor who could convincingly match Too $hort’s presence. Symba auditioned while touring with Joyner Lucas, recording a tape where he performed lyrics from “Don’t Fight the Feelin’.”

Once he landed the role, Too $hort personally helped him prepare, sending over four early music videos and archival interviews so Symba could study his cadence, body language and energy from that period. Too $hort later praised the portrayal, saying Symba “nailed it on the head,” while joking about one backstage moment that did not quite match real life.

@twopersonalshow Have you seen the latest episode with @therealsymba and @Joy Taylor ?! He shared his experience playing TOO $HORT in his latest film Freaky Tales. What a story 👀 ♬ original sound – TwoPersonal

Now Symba steps into a television world with deep ties to hip-hop history.

“The Drop: A Snowfall Saga” was created and showrun by Malcolm Spellman and continues the creative legacy of the late John Singleton. Returning “Snowfall” characters Leon Simmons, played by Isaiah John, and Wanda Bell, played by Gail Bean, anchor the story as the series explores a changing Los Angeles shaped by music, power and the streets.

The eight-episode first season airs weekly on FX and streams on Hulu through October 27.

For Symba, the actor trajectory is clear and the sky’s the limit. One role came from proving he could embody a rap legend. The next was written into existence after he walked into an audition room and made himself impossible to ignore.

Bay Area standup.