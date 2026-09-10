Ye just turned his Chicago homecoming into another record-breaking entry in what has already become a massive touring year.

Over 70,000 people at Soldier Field Stadium were singing every word of “Heartless” with Ye during his homecoming show in Chicago



🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨 pic.twitter.com/v1KS5rJikX — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) September 4, 2026

The artist formerly known as Kanye West generated $29,880,790 across two sold-out nights at Soldier Field, moving all 129,562 available tickets. The second night alone brought in $15.76 million, reportedly setting a new single-night gross record for the historic Chicago stadium and surpassing the previous mark held by Beyoncé.

Ye brought in $29.8 MILLION across two sold-out nights at Soldier Field Stadium in Chicago, selling 129,562 tickets 🤯



The second show alone grossed $15.76M, the highest single-night total ever reported at the venue, surpassing Beyoncé’s previous record.



⬜️TICKETS SOLD: 129,562… pic.twitter.com/vKCe6sL9P5 — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) September 10, 2026

The Soldier Field numbers continue an enormous run for Ye since launching his Ye Live Concert Tour in April 2026. Reported U.S. stadium dates have already generated more than $62.4 million, while estimated worldwide attendance has climbed past 1.08 million tickets.

Ye had a crowd of 70K+ singing ‘Heartless’ word-for-word with him during his homecoming concert in Chicago 🔥🤯 https://t.co/BllMJZ6ytA pic.twitter.com/1HWaSOAcVG — Hip Hop All Day (@HipHopAllDay) September 4, 2026

Ye started the U.S. run by packing SoFi Stadium in Inglewood for two nights on April 1 and April 3. Those concerts generated $32,596,731 from 148,777 tickets, averaging roughly $16.3 million per show. The performances also made Ye the first rapper to move more than 70,000 tickets for a single U.S. concert.

Ye’s two sold-out Soldier Field shows grossed a combined $29.8 MILLION from 129,562 tickets sold, according to numbers reported to Pollstar 🏟️🤯



▫️ Night 2 grossed $15.76M, the highest single-night gross ever reported at Soldier Field, passing Beyoncé’s previous record pic.twitter.com/ptoYd72ckl — Kurrco (@Kurrco) September 10, 2026

Then came the international numbers.

At Istanbul’s Atatürk Olympic Stadium, Ye reportedly sold 118,000 tickets for one performance, setting a record for the largest ticketed stadium concert. The tour has also traveled through major venues in Spain, Portugal, Georgia and the Netherlands.

Getting a complete financial picture remains difficult because Ye is operating the tour independently, with international grosses yet to be compiled into one definitive figure. More U.S. stadium dates are also scheduled for later in 2026, giving the tour room to push its totals considerably higher.

Soldier Field, though, carries another layer for the Chicago native. Two nights, 129,562 people, nearly $30 million at the box office and a venue record make the homecoming one of the biggest stops of Ye’s career.