The NFL’s first regular-season game in Australia turned into a historic showcase for the San Francisco 49ers and a long flight home for the Los Angeles Rams.

The 49ers landed in Australia almost a FULL WEEK before the Rams 😧



Do you think the extra time to adjust played a part in the result? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/ScAHgMtr5B — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 11, 2026

San Francisco handled the Rams 27-7 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, scoring 24 unanswered points after falling behind early. The result immediately put a spotlight on the dramatically different ways the NFC West rivals prepared for the massive time-zone shift.

The 49ers arrived in Melbourne a full week before kickoff, giving players time to adjust to the 17-hour difference, explore the city and gradually get their bodies operating on Australian time.

The Rams realizing traveling halfway across the world & playing a football game the next day is a bad idea pic.twitter.com/eu4YebMM2t — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 11, 2026

Los Angeles went the other direction.

The Rams practiced Tuesday, flew overnight, landed Thursday morning and played Friday morning, arriving roughly 28 hours before kickoff. The condensed itinerary was developed with specialists and designed to essentially outrun jet lag. Los Angeles even planned to leave Australia within two hours of the final whistle.

The @49ers take down the Rams in Australia 🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/oXTWDXo9aH — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 11, 2026

On the field, that gamble quickly became part of the story.

Kyren Williams gave Los Angeles a 7-3 lead with a five-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. The Rams never scored again.

MELBOURNE SHOWED UP FOR THE NFL 🇦🇺



The 49ers-Rams season-opener in Australia was the seventh most attended regular season game in NFL history 🍿 pic.twitter.com/wWTOiNPNiK — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) September 11, 2026

Brock Purdy threw for 205 yards and three touchdowns, connecting with Mike Evans, Demarcus Robinson and Deebo Samuel as San Francisco steadily took control. The 49ers defense smothered Matthew Stafford, limiting the veteran quarterback to 155 passing yards and intercepting him once.

The defining moment came late in the third quarter. Facing fourth-and-goal, Stafford attempted a quarterback sneak and Fred Warner stuffed him at the goal line. San Francisco responded by driving 99 yards for a touchdown, effectively putting the game away.

Criticism of Los Angeles’ travel strategy arrived almost as quickly as the final whistle, with the lopsided performance turning the experimental itinerary into a major talking point.

For the 49ers, Australia became another win.

For the Rams, 28 hours in Melbourne proved to be plenty of time to lose a football game.