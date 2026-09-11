Apparently hitting moonshots and embarrassing Major League pitching isn’t enough for Shohei Ohtani. The Los Angeles Dodgers superstar is stepping back into the fashion world with BOSS, bringing his famously low-key personality to the luxury brand’s Winter 2026 campaign.

BOSS is expanding its partnership with its global brand ambassador for its latest elevated collection, built around the concept of “A Quiet Force.”

If there was ever an athlete made for that description, it might be Ohtani.

While the three-time MVP has spent his career letting his bat, arm and historic numbers do most of the talking, BOSS is translating that same approach into fashion: substance over noise, refinement over excess and the confidence to “Be Your Own BOSS.”

“The Winter 2026 collection focuses on high-quality pieces that allow people to be ‘A Quiet Force’ and feel like their own BOSS,” Ohtani said.

For the campaign, Ohtani trades Dodger blue for a sophisticated brown palette, modeling a collection centered around luxury tailoring and understated design. Among the standout pieces is a chocolate-brown trench coat that updates the traditional silhouette with a lightweight construction and subtle sheen. A matching suede bag rounds out the look with the type of premium craftsmanship BOSS is emphasizing throughout the collection.

The warm earth tones aren’t accidental either. According to BOSS, the palette was selected to reflect Ohtani’s calm demeanor, natural leadership and quiet strength both on and off the baseball field.

Basically, no bat flips necessary.

The Winter 2026 campaign continues the “Authentic Luxury” direction BOSS introduced with its Fall 2026 collection in July, combining the German fashion house’s long-established tailoring heritage with contemporary materials and silhouettes.

Ohtani has proven to be an ideal ambassador for that philosophy. Despite becoming arguably the biggest international star in baseball, his public persona has remained remarkably understated. The spectacle comes between the lines.

That makes “A Quiet Force” more than convenient marketing language. Ohtani has essentially made a career out of the concept.

He doesn’t have to tell you he’s the BOSS.

The scoreboard usually handles that.

The BOSS Winter 2026 collection will be available at BOSS stores worldwide, through the brand’s online store and select wholesale partners.