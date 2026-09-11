Druski has found another character the chat swears it has met before.

The comedian’s latest viral skit transforms him into the loud, unpredictable hometown lady who can turn a regular family dinner into an event. Across roughly two and a half minutes, Druski argues at full volume, navigates family drama and brings chaotic energy to a Tex-Mex restaurant as smoking fajitas arrive at the table.

Everyone knows Locals like this in their hometown 🇺🇸😂 pic.twitter.com/dkAdLMQNZa — DRUSKI (@druski) September 10, 2026

For viewers, the joke landed because the character felt less invented and more observed. Social media quickly filled with people sharing stories about women from their own hometowns who could have inspired the performance. Others focused on Druski’s prosthetic transformation, with some comparing his appearance to Muscle Man from “Regular Show.” The reactions have helped the skit pile up hundreds of thousands of likes.

It is becoming familiar territory for Druski, whose increasingly elaborate transformations have expanded the cast of characters surrounding his comedy.

In September 2025, he reportedly spent four hours being transformed for “That Guy who is just Proud to be AMERICAN,” using prosthetic “whiteface” makeup, a mullet, fake tattoos and overalls to become an over-the-top patriotic Southern NASCAR fanatic.

Months later, “How Conservative Women Act” put Druski back under the prosthetics and into women’s clothing for a parody that immediately drew online comparisons to conservative activist Erika Kirk.

Other sketches have leaned more heavily on cultural identity. “That Girl That Wanna Be Every Race” followed a character claiming Mexican, Dominican and Brazilian backgrounds, while his “White Boy in the Hood” bit explored a white character raised around Black culture.

The hometown lady joins that growing universe, with Druski once again finding comedy in a personality viewers recognize instantly. His recent CTE football sketch sparked a heated reaction from Antonio Brown. This time, the loudest response appears to be people saying they know exactly who this woman is.