Erykah Badu and The Alchemist recently sat down with Ebro on Apple Music to discuss their new collaborative album, Before The World Blows: The Abi and Alan Experiment.

During the conversation, Badu opened up about the creative impact of working with The Alchemist, explaining how the producer helped her reconnect with the passion behind her artistry.

“Before I met [Al], I was kind of hardening up. Al kind of helps me to lighten up and remember why I am doing what I am doing. You’re not doing it for your moment, you’re not doing it to win anything, you’re doing it because you love what you do.”

Badu’s comments highlight the personal connection behind the collaboration, with The Alchemist helping her approach the creative process from a place of enjoyment rather than competition or recognition. Her reflection points to the importance of maintaining a genuine love for the work, particularly as an artist continues to evolve.

The conversation with Ebro centers on the creative partnership between Badu and The Alchemist and their collaborative album, Before The World Blows: The Abi and Alan Experiment. The project brings together two distinct creative voices, with the Apple Music discussion offering insight into the mindset behind their work.

For Badu, the collaboration appears to have provided more than an opportunity to make new music. Her words suggest that working alongside The Alchemist helped her step away from the pressures surrounding artistry and reconnect with the reason she began creating in the first place.