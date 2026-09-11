Lil Durk’s fate remains in the hands of a Los Angeles federal jury as deliberations in his murder-for-hire trial entered a third consecutive day Friday morning.

Jurors returned at 8:30 a.m. PT on September 11 to continue weighing the government’s case against the 33-year-old Chicago rapper, born Durk Banks, and co-defendants Deandre “DeDe” Wilson and David “Browneyez” Lindsey. Deliberations began Wednesday following closing arguments, with the panel ending both Wednesday and Thursday without reaching a verdict.

Lil Durk trial update: Prosecutors and Durk’s defense reportedly held a closed-door meeting that was kept off the record as jurors continue deliberating pic.twitter.com/6rYRk1tvFI — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) September 11, 2026

The jury’s activity offers a glimpse into where some of the difficulty may lie. On Thursday, jurors asked U.S. District Judge Michael W. Fitzgerald for the legal definition of “intent” as it relates to the intent to harass, kill, or intimidate. Fitzgerald declined to provide a new definition beyond the instructions already given to the jury.

Akademiks predicts that in the next 24 months a few more rappers will be facing similar charges to Lil Durk 👀😳 pic.twitter.com/0knTqKh9pe — Akademiks TV (@AkademiksTV) September 11, 2026

Jurors have also sought clarification surrounding the conspiracy to commit stalking charge and the meanings of “conspirator” and “overt act.” Earlier in deliberations, the panel requested that all admitted trial evidence be converted into a digital format, giving jurors easier access to the extensive record as they work through the case.

The Feds will struggle to prove M*URDER-FOR-HIRE on Lil Durk case. But stalking charges are a PROBLEM 👀🤔 pic.twitter.com/AbqKZOyoCG — Kenn (eth) Mario. mazza 📈 (@KennethMario7) September 11, 2026

The stakes could hardly be higher.

Federal prosecutors allege Durk used his money and associates connected to his Only The Family collective to organize an August 2022 revenge plot against rapper Quando Rondo. Prosecutors say the resulting West Hollywood gas station ambush failed to kill Rondo and instead left his cousin, Saviay’a “Lul Pab” Robinson, dead.

Durk, Wilson and Lindsey have pleaded not guilty.

A conviction on the core charges, including conspiracy to use interstate facilities in a murder-for-hire resulting in death, carries a mandatory life sentence. Durk’s federal legal problems also extend beyond the current proceeding. Even an acquittal would leave him facing a separate federal racketeering trial.

For now, everything rests with a jury that has made clear it is taking its time.