The NFL is officially back, and Week 1 is already unlike anything the league has rolled out before.

The 2026 regular season opened Wednesday with the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks grinding out a 13-10 win over the New England Patriots. Then the league went international, as the San Francisco 49ers crushed the Los Angeles Rams 27-7 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia.

The first America’s Game of the Week of the season heads to Philadelphia as the @Eagles host the @Commanders at 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX! 📺@ErinAndrews | @TomBrady | @kevinburkhardt pic.twitter.com/ucTbpR1XWq — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 11, 2026

Now comes the main event.

Sunday’s schedule is loaded, beginning with Buffalo visiting Houston in one of the weekend’s biggest AFC matchups. Josh Allen and the Bills walk directly into a test against C.J. Stroud, Nico Collins and a Texans team carrying legitimate championship expectations. A Week 1 win could become valuable later when playoff seeding and conference tiebreakers enter the conversation.

WEEK 1 IS FINALLY HERE! 🏈



Which game are you looking forward to most? pic.twitter.com/kE98MeiMSb — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 7, 2026

The NFC East wastes no time either. Jayden Daniels and the Commanders visit Philadelphia at 4:25 p.m. ET with Stefon Diggs joining Washington’s attack. Jalen Hurts enters another season commanding the Eagles offense, with DeVonta Smith stepping into an even larger role following A.J. Brown’s departure.

Cincinnati and Tampa Bay could provide Sunday’s fireworks. Joe Burrow is healthy with Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins available, while Baker Mayfield begins life with a reshaped Buccaneers passing game following Mike Evans’ exit.

🏈 @BuckyBrooks’ first Top 10 ranking of the season has arrived! Agree with his list?



Read more: https://t.co/otBM5kzxIv pic.twitter.com/3lDecveTCu — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 7, 2026

Green Bay and Minnesota renew their NFC North feud with another major storyline. Justin Jefferson begins the season with Kyler Murray as his quarterback, immediately putting Minnesota’s revamped offense into a divisional pressure cooker.

Sunday night belongs to Dallas and the New York Giants before Week 1 finally closes Monday at Arrowhead Stadium.

The defending AFC West champion Denver Broncos visit Kansas City for Monday Night Football, where Patrick Mahomes returns to lead the Chiefs.

Six days, international football and divisional grudges everywhere.

Week 1 isn’t easing anybody into the 2026 season.