As Lil Durk waits for a jury to decide his fate, one of the prosecution’s most important witnesses could be staring at a brutal legal reality of his own.

Kacey Hester, better known as OTF Jam, entered the case as a longtime Durk associate and ultimately admitted his involvement in the August 2022 Los Angeles shooting that killed Saviay’a “Lul Pab” Robinson, Quando Rondo’s cousin. Prosecutors allege the attack targeted Quando in retaliation for the 2020 killing of King Von.

Prosecutors Said During Closing Arguments That OTF Jam Was Originally Facing A Maximum Of 3 Years In His Gun Case — But Now Faces Life After Becoming A Government Witness And Admitting To Murders Prosecutors Weren’t Even Investigating. 😳⚖️🐀 pic.twitter.com/NURFKpXnIh — Raphousetv (RHTV) (@raphousetv2) September 11, 2026

Hester’s cooperation came with an extraordinary twist. He originally faced roughly three years on a gun charge, according to prosecutors, before admitting involvement in killings investigators had not been probing. Those admissions now potentially expose him to life in prison.

The report centers on Kacey “OTF Jam” Hester, a cooperating witness in Lil Durk’s federal m*rder-for-hire trial. During closing arguments, Durk’s defense aggressively att*cked Hester’s credibility, portraying him as a convicted k*ller whose testimony should not be trusted.… pic.twitter.com/pBBgUNicja — Raphousetv (RHTV) (@raphousetv2) September 11, 2026

Hester testified that he and Durk had known each other since around 2007. During Hester’s previous 12-year prison sentence, he said Durk regularly accepted his calls, put money on his books and gave him more than $50,000 after his release.

Six months later, Hester said Durk summoned him to Los Angeles. Hester claimed he did not initially know the trip involved a murder plot. He eventually admitted being one of the masked shooters in the attack that killed Robinson.

Hester also testified that Durk orchestrated and financed the California trip and discussed financial rewards connected to killing Quando Rondo or Lul Timm. Durk has pleaded not guilty.

Defense attorney Brian Steel attacked Hester’s credibility aggressively, calling him a “dangerous” “serial killer” and a “coward” while arguing that Hester had every incentive to implicate Durk.

The fallout has followed Hester beyond the courtroom. His wife testified for the defense and said their 15-year-old son disowned him for “snitching.” Online critics piled on with descriptions including “Dumbass of the year” and “Snitched His Way Into More Time.”

Now Hester has finished talking.

The jury deciding whether to believe him is still deliberating Durk’s fate.