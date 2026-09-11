Rich Reni Announces New Single “That’s What I Like”

Genre-defying R&B artist, entrepreneur, actor and television personality Rich Reni, also known as Rick Simon, is preparing to release his new single, “That’s What I Like,” on October 9, 2026.

Following tracks including “Find My Way” and “Dance Wit Me!”, Reni’s latest song is described as an anthem centered on confidence, achievement and ambition while blending modern energy with the spirit of classic Rhythm & Blues.

Reni’s entertainment career began in 1990s Hollywood with roles in Only the Strong (1993) and The Substitute (1996), alongside Tom Berenger and Marc Anthony. He later expanded his career into television, business and entrepreneurship, appearing nationally on Kevin Harrington’s Boom America and joining the reality series “Ladies of Orange County,” airing on FOX SOUL and streaming on Tubi.

Outside entertainment, Reni founded New Home National Title and has worked across real estate, fintech and cryptocurrency-enabled closing technology.

“My mission has always been bigger than music,” shares Rich Reni. “I want to inspire people to dream larger, build businesses, create opportunities, help others, and live without limits. ‘That’s What I Like’ is more than a song-it’s a celebration of success, gratitude, ambition, and what’s possible when vision meets execution.”