On this date a quarter century ago, September 11, 2001, Jay-Z released what many consider to be his defining masterpiece, The Blueprint, through Roc-A-Fella Records and Def Jam Recordings.

The album arrived on one of the most tragic days in American history, as terrorist attacks struck the World Trade Center and Pentagon and claimed nearly 3,000 lives. Understandably, music took a back seat to the events unfolding across the country that morning. Still, The Blueprint would go on to become one of the most important albums of Jay-Z’s career and one of Hip Hop’s definitive releases.

Despite the circumstances surrounding its release, The Blueprint debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, selling more than 400,000 copies during its first week.

At the time, Hov was already firmly established among Hip Hop’s elite, but he was also in the middle of one of the genre’s most famous battles. His growing feud with Queensbridge legend Nas exploded on “Takeover,” the Kanye West-produced record where Jay took direct aim at Nas as well as Mobb Deep’s Prodigy.

Nas would answer months later with “Ether,” turning their rivalry into a battle that Hip Hop fans still debate a quarter-century later.

But reducing The Blueprint to the Nas battle would seriously undersell the album.

Jay displayed nearly every side of his artistry across the project. “Izzo (H.O.V.A.)” became one of his signature records, “Girls, Girls, Girls” delivered another major single, while “Song Cry” revealed a level of vulnerability that wasn’t always associated with Jigga’s public persona. “Heart of the City (Ain’t No Love)” became a soulful declaration of his position in the game.

Then there was “Renegade.”

Featuring Eminem, the track remains one of Hip Hop’s most discussed collaborations, with both MCs attacking the record over Eminem’s haunting production. The song would even become additional ammunition in the Nas battle after Nas famously claimed on “Ether” that Eminem had outperformed Jay on his own album.

Behind the boards, The Blueprint also helped signal a major shift in the sound of mainstream Hip Hop.

Kanye West, years before becoming a superstar recording artist himself, provided some of the album’s defining production, including “Takeover,” “Izzo (H.O.V.A.),” “Heart of the City” and “Never Change.” Just Blaze was equally instrumental, producing records including “Girls, Girls, Girls,” “U Don’t Know” and “Song Cry.”

Their heavy use of sped-up and chopped soul samples helped establish a sound that would become dominant throughout Hip Hop during the early 2000s.

Remarkably, Jay recorded much of The Blueprint in a relatively short period, reportedly completing the bulk of the album in approximately two weeks.

The project eventually went double platinum and earned widespread critical acclaim, but its importance would continue growing long after its initial run.

In 2019, The Blueprint was selected by the Library of Congress for inclusion in the National Recording Registry, an honor reserved for recordings considered “culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant.” The recognition officially placed an album born from Roc-A-Fella’s turn-of-the-century dominance into the preserved musical history of the United States.

There was also an ironic ending to Jay and Nas’ once-bitter rivalry. After years of lyrical warfare, the two publicly reconciled in 2005. Jay, then serving as president of Def Jam, later helped bring Nas to the label, completing one of Hip Hop’s most unlikely full-circle moments.

Twenty-five years after its release, The Blueprint remains exactly what its title suggested—a blueprint.

It helped establish the soul-heavy production that defined an era, elevated two producers who would become giants in their own right and captured Jay-Z at the intersection of lyrical supremacy, commercial dominance and cultural influence.

Salute to Jay-Z, Roc-A-Fella Records and everyone involved in creating The Blueprint, a certified Hip Hop classic that still stands strong 25 years later.