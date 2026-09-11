President Donald Trump’s appearance at the Pentagon’s 25th anniversary commemoration of September 11 quickly became a major online conversation, while former President Joe Biden joined three other former presidents at Ground Zero in New York.

Trump appears to have fallen asleep during the 25th anniversary of 9/11 pic.twitter.com/5vQmT7escz — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) September 11, 2026

Trump, 80, sat alongside First Lady Melania Trump as the names of the 184 people killed at the Pentagon were read. Images circulated online showing Trump slouched in his chair with his eyes closed at points, prompting critics to revive the “Sleepy” nickname he spent years using against Biden.

Trump appears to fall asleep at the Pentagon 9/11 ceremony.



📷: Finn Gomez/Getty https://t.co/ePMk0LanzQ pic.twitter.com/GmLmYD1JI6 — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) September 11, 2026

Social media users also focused on what appeared in some images to be asymmetry on the right side of Trump’s face. The footage triggered widespread medical speculation online, including unsupported suggestions of a neurological episode. No public diagnosis establishing that Trump suffered a stroke, Bell’s palsy or another acute neurological event during the ceremony has been announced.

Trump's face droops while he attends the 9/11 ceremony this morning at the Pentagon



(Finn Gomez/Getty) pic.twitter.com/88Vpxh4bcF — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 11, 2026

The comparisons grew after images emerged from Manhattan, where Biden, 83, attended the Ground Zero ceremony alongside former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton. Biden’s appearance drew additional attention given his previously announced prostate cancer diagnosis.

WOW! Brutal side-by-side comparison shows Trump sleeping and Joe Biden awake at 9/11 ceremonies today. Sleepy Don! pic.twitter.com/EBhv3919Tk — Sarrah Bellus (@sarrah_bellus) September 11, 2026

Trump’s speech generated another conversation entirely when he connected the legacy of September 11 to the ongoing conflict with Iran.

“Today we renew the sacred oath that we first swore in their names a quarter of a century ago: We will never, ever forget. That’s why we fight today,” Trump said.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth pushed the message further, saying U.S. forces are still “sending terrorists where they belong — to hell — and tankers to the bottom of the ocean.”

Vice President JD Vance represented the administration at Ground Zero, where politicians have been prohibited from delivering speeches during the official ceremony since 2012.

Twenty-five years after 9/11, a day built around remembrance once again carried the weight of the country’s present political moment.