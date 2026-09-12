ORLANDO, FL. — 2026 — The DiSTI Corporation has been recognized across 10 categories in the 2026 Top Workplaces Culture Excellence Awards, highlighting the workplace culture behind its advanced software, virtual training solutions, and human-machine interface technologies.

Administered by Energage, the Top Workplaces program is based on confidential employee feedback, reflecting how employees experience leadership, appreciation, development, flexibility, well-being, and purpose.

For DiSTI, recognition across 10 categories reinforces a culture where specialized expertise, professional growth, collaboration, and employee contribution support continued innovation.

DiSTI received recognition in the following categories:

Employee Appreciation

Innovation

Work-Life Flexibility

Employee Well-Being

Professional Development

Compensation & Benefits

Leadership

Purpose & Values

Top Technology Company

Top Company for Employee Appreciation

Recognition Rooted in the Employee Experience

Top Workplaces recognition provides an employee-driven measure of workplace culture. For DiSTI, recognition across innovation, professional development, leadership, appreciation, and employee well-being reflects the environment supporting its technical work.

It also reinforces DiSTI’s focus on the people behind its software, simulation, and training technologies. The company’s workforce brings together expertise across software engineering, 3D graphics, user interface design, simulation engineering, instructional design, systems engineering, and technical art to address complex customer requirements.

A Workplace Built Around Technical Expertise

DiSTI develops graphical user interface software and customized virtual training solutions for organizations across automotive, aerospace, defense, medical, industrial, and other technology-driven sectors.

Through GL Studio, DiSTI provides an advanced HMI Development tool used to create high-performance graphical user interfaces for embedded applications. The work behind these technologies brings together expertise in software architecture, graphics programming, real-time rendering, embedded systems, human-machine interaction, and systems integration.

DiSTI’s capabilities also extend into HMI development training, interactive simulation, and Virtual maintenance training, where software development, engineering, instructional design, and real-time 3D technologies come together to support complex training requirements.

Its professional services teams develop turnkey training systems, maintenance trainers, and mission rehearsal solutions using real-time graphics, physics simulation, and interactive learning technologies to support training efficiency and operational readiness. This work brings together specialized expertise and multidisciplinary collaboration.

Where Innovation and Professional Growth Intersect

Since 1994, DiSTI has continued to advance its capabilities across graphical user interfaces, embedded systems, simulation, and virtual training solutions.

The company’s recognition in both Innovation and Professional Development reflects two areas closely connected to that progress. Developing increasingly sophisticated technologies requires professionals who continue to deepen their knowledge, apply specialized skills, and contribute across evolving technical requirements.

Recognition across Employee Appreciation, Leadership, Work-Life Flexibility, Employee Well-Being, Compensation & Benefits, and Purpose & Values reflects the broader workplace experience supporting DiSTI’s technical development.

At DiSTI, innovation is driven by specialized professionals across software, graphics, systems engineering, simulation, technical art, and instructional design who contribute to technologies built for demanding real-world applications.

Creating Opportunities for Specialized Talent

The Top Workplaces recognition offers an employee-driven view of the culture supporting DiSTI’s continued technical advancement.

As the company continues its work across HMI development, embedded systems, simulation, HMI development training, Virtual maintenance training, and advanced virtual training solutions, DiSTI remains focused on attracting and developing professionals with the specialized expertise required to move these technologies forward.

For professionals across software engineering, real-time graphics, simulation, embedded technology, HMI, and advanced training systems, DiSTI offers opportunities to contribute to complex global programs. Recognition across 10 Top Workplaces categories reflects the employee experience, development, appreciation, and technical excellence supporting that work.

Professionals interested in exploring current opportunities with DiSTI can learn more at www.disti.com/careers

About The DiSTI Corporation

The DiSTI Corporation is a global provider of graphical user interface software and virtual training solutions serving organizations across aerospace, defense, automotive, medical, industrial, and other technology-driven sectors.

Since 1994, DiSTI has developed technologies that combine real-time graphics, embedded systems, simulation, and interactive training capabilities. Its product portfolio includes GL Studio, an advanced HMI Development tool for creating high-performance graphical user interfaces, and VE Studio, a development platform for immersive training and Virtual maintenance training applications.

DiSTI also provides professional services, customized training systems, and HMI development training to support organizations with complex software, simulation, and operational training requirements.

For more information about DiSTI, its technologies, and career opportunities, visit www.disti.com.

Media Contact

The DiSTI Corporation

Website: www.disti.com