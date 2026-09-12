Drake finally revealed what FOMO means, and after weeks of fans trying to decode his latest rollout, the answer is bigger than another music drop.

DRAKE

FOMO



SEP 15 – 9PM ON YOUTUBE ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/7cHIePKTlU — DrakeAligned (@DrakeAligned) September 3, 2026

The Toronto superstar announced “Fear of Missing Out,” billed as a “not so short film” scheduled to premiere September 15 at 9 p.m. ET through a YouTube livestream. Making the project even more personal, Drake says the film was “directed and scored by the family.”

FOMO SEPTEMBER 15 pic.twitter.com/fqzwxhoZwZ — OVO Sound (@OVOSound) September 12, 2026

That announcement puts some context around a trail of FOMO clues Drake has been leaving behind for weeks. Family photographs, an image of a CD case, “FOMO 2026” references and reported filming activity around Lake Ontario had fans trying to figure out whether another album, music video or even a tour announcement was coming.

Instead, Drake appears to be taking the cinematic route.

Drake’s mysterious “FOMO” reveal is officially less than one week away‼️



“Fear of Missing Out” is scheduled for September 15 on YouTube, but Drake still hasn’t revealed exactly what it is. pic.twitter.com/nbmxxvO250 — RapTV (@Rap) September 9, 2026

The 25-second teaser shows him piloting a colorful boat across the water as a woman’s voice introduces the film’s larger theme.

“What if I told you there were two versions of your life? In one, you avoid risk and withhold love. You feel like you’ve gone missing from yourself… In the other version of your life, you find it.”

Drake spotted shooting yet another video on a boat 👀



FOMO September 15th pic.twitter.com/j1X975IiFJ — ALMIGHTEE. (@realalmightee) September 9, 2026

The philosophical narration immediately gave fans something else to investigate, with speculation already building around the identity of the woman speaking and exactly how much music will be woven into the project.

FOMO also arrives during an already packed year for Drake. The film follows his May release of the three-album collection “Iceman,” “Habibti” and “Maid of Honour,” making the reveal another extension of a year that has seen him keep his audience guessing about what comes next.

Calling FOMO a film also leaves plenty unanswered. Drake has not revealed its exact runtime, full cast or how extensively its original score will factor into the story.

For now, the mystery has simply changed shape. Fans spent weeks asking what FOMO was. On September 15, they finally get to see what Drake and his family have been building.