For generations, homeownership has been one of the clearest paths to building household wealth in the United States. For entrepreneurs, owning property can carry another layer of significance. A home can represent financial stability while also becoming part of a broader strategy for managing a business, preparing for future opportunities and creating assets that can remain in a family for generations.

For BIPOC entrepreneurs, the importance of that ownership is particularly significant because racial wealth disparities in the United States remain substantial. Homeownership rates have historically differed sharply by race, and the wealth associated with owning assets has contributed to those differences over time.

Recent data from the Federal Reserve show that the typical White family continued to hold substantially more wealth than the typical Black or Hispanic family in 2022. At the same time, the same data showed meaningful increases in wealth among Black and Hispanic families between 2019 and 2022. Housing was an important contributor to those gains.

That makes the connection between entrepreneurship and homeownership worth examining. As more entrepreneurs build businesses outside traditional employment structures, the ability to own an appreciating asset can change how they approach long-term financial security.

Homeownership Creates an Asset Beyond the Business

Entrepreneurs often spend years building value inside a company. That value may come from revenue, intellectual property, equipment, customer relationships, real estate, brand recognition, or other business assets. But business ownership alone does not necessarily provide the same financial foundation as owning a personal asset such as a home.

Homeownership can create wealth through equity. Equity is the portion of a property’s value that belongs to the homeowner after accounting for the outstanding mortgage balance. As the mortgage balance declines, the owner’s equity generally increases. Equity can also increase when a property’s market value rises.

This distinction matters for entrepreneurs because business income can fluctuate. A company may have a strong year followed by a period of slower growth. Real estate provides a separate asset on the household balance sheet. The Federal Reserve’s research on racial wealth disparities has found that net housing wealth increased significantly across racial and ethnic groups between 2019 and 2022. The increase was particularly notable among Black and Hispanic families. The research also found that homeownership rates among non-White families increased during that period, although substantial gaps remained.

For an entrepreneur, that growing equity can represent an important part of total household wealth even when the business itself is still developing.

The Racial Wealth Gap Makes Ownership More Significant

The wealth gap is not simply a difference in income. Wealth includes accumulated assets such as homes, businesses, stocks, and retirement accounts, minus debts. That distinction helps explain why homeownership has remained such an important economic issue.

According to the Federal Reserve’s 2022 Survey of Consumer Finances, median wealth was approximately $285,000 for White families, compared with approximately $44,900 for Black families and $61,600 for Hispanic families. These figures demonstrate the scale of the existing wealth disparity. Homeownership is not the only reason for that gap, and buying a home does not automatically eliminate it. However, residential real estate has historically been one of the largest assets held by American households.

The racial homeownership gap remains significant as well. Federal Reserve data for 2024 showed homeownership rates of 71 percent among White adults, 47 percent among Black adults, 50 percent among Hispanic adults, and 66 percent among Asian adults. Those numbers illustrate both the progress and the remaining disparity. More BIPOC households are homeowners than in some previous periods, but ownership remains uneven across racial and ethnic groups.

For entrepreneurs, increasing access to ownership can therefore have implications that extend beyond individual households. It can influence how families accumulate assets how entrepreneurs manage capital, and what can eventually be transferred to children and other family members.

Home Equity Can Become Part of an Entrepreneur’s Financial Toolkit

Once a homeowner builds equity, that equity can become a consideration when evaluating future financial decisions. One option available to qualified homeowners is a home equity line of credit, commonly known as a HELOC. A HELOC allows a homeowner to borrow against available equity in the property. Unlike a traditional mortgage, it is a separate credit account secured by the home.

Entrepreneurs considering this type of financing need to understand the costs carefully. HELOC rates California borrowers encounter can differ among lenders, and rates can change over time because HELOCs commonly use an adjustable interest rate. The amount a homeowner can borrow, the interest rate, fees, repayment requirements, and other terms depend on the lender and the borrower’s financial circumstances.

A HELOC also uses the home as collateral. That means failing to repay the debt can put the property at risk. Entrepreneurs should therefore evaluate projected business income, existing mortgage obligations, the cost of borrowing, and their ability to make payments before using home equity for business purposes.

For some business owners, home equity may be considered when evaluating capital needs such as purchasing equipment, expanding operations, or addressing a temporary financing requirement. The appropriate source of capital depends on the business and the owner’s financial situation, and borrowing against a home carries risks that business owners need to understand.

The larger point is that ownership creates financial options that may not exist for someone who does not have property equity.

The Entrepreneurial Balance Sheet Is Changing

Traditional conversations about entrepreneurship often focus on business revenue, investment funding, and company valuation. Those measures matter, but they do not tell the entire financial story. An entrepreneur’s household balance sheet can include a primary residence, retirement accounts, investment accounts, business interests, and other assets. Looking at these assets together can provide a broader picture of financial health.

For BIPOC entrepreneurs, this broader approach is especially relevant because access to traditional business financing has not always been equal. A business owner who owns a home may have an additional asset that can contribute to overall household net worth. That does not mean the property should automatically be used to finance the business. Instead, it means homeownership can create another component of a family’s financial position.

The distinction between personal and business finances is also important. Entrepreneurs should understand whether a financial decision affects the household, the business, or both. Using a personal asset to support a company can create additional exposure if the business encounters financial difficulty. Good financial planning therefore requires more than simply accumulating assets. It requires understanding the relationship between those assets and the debts attached to them.

Property Ownership Can Support Long-Term Wealth Transfer

The impact of homeownership can extend beyond the original buyer. A property that is maintained and retained over a long period can become part of an estate. When ownership passes to heirs, the property can become an asset available to the next generation. This is one reason homeownership frequently appears in discussions about generational wealth. A family that owns a property has an asset that can potentially remain within the family rather than disappearing when a particular generation retires or leaves the workforce.

For entrepreneurs, that concept can be especially powerful because business ownership and property ownership can develop simultaneously. An entrepreneur might build a company while paying down a mortgage. Over time, the business may become more valuable while the household builds additional housing equity. Those two forms of ownership can provide different sources of wealth. Neither outcome is guaranteed. Property values can decline, businesses can fail and debt can create financial pressure. But the opportunity to accumulate different types of assets is one of the fundamental advantages of building a diversified financial position.

Location Matters

Real estate wealth is also closely connected to geography. Housing markets differ dramatically from one city and region to another. Property values, taxes, insurance costs, mortgage payments, and local economic conditions can all influence the financial outcome of owning a home.

California provides a clear example. Housing costs in many California markets are substantially higher than in many other parts of the country. That can make purchasing a home more difficult, but it can also mean that homeowners in high-value markets may accumulate substantial amounts of equity as property values increase. Entrepreneurs need to consider both sides of that equation. A higher property value can increase household wealth, but higher housing costs can also create greater monthly financial obligations.

The same principle applies to business owners evaluating whether to purchase commercial property. Owning the building where a company operates can create another real estate asset, but it also introduces costs associated with financing, maintenance, taxes, insurance, and property management. Ownership can create wealth, but it also requires responsible management.

Access to Capital Remains a Major Issue

Homeownership alone cannot solve the financing challenges facing BIPOC entrepreneurs. Business owners may encounter barriers related to credit history, available savings, collateral requirements, interest costs and access to investors. The Federal Reserve has documented differences in business ownership and financial outcomes across racial and ethnic groups.

At the same time, increased business ownership among Black and Hispanic households represents an important development in the broader wealth picture. The relationship between business ownership and homeownership can work in both directions. A successful business can help an entrepreneur generate the income needed to purchase a home. Once a home is owned, the property can become part of the entrepreneur’s overall asset base.

That creates a cycle in which business income and household assets can reinforce each other, provided the underlying finances remain sustainable. The key is not simply having access to capital. It is understanding the cost, risk and purpose of each source of capital.

Ownership Changes the Conversation

For BIPOC entrepreneurs, the wealth-building conversation is increasingly about more than starting a company. It is also about ownership. Owning a business can create an asset. Owning a home can create another. Investing in financial markets can add another. Retirement accounts can provide another long-term source of accumulated wealth.

The Federal Reserve’s research shows that wealth among Black and Hispanic families increased substantially between 2019 and 2022, while also demonstrating that the racial wealth gap remains large. Homeownership and housing wealth were meaningful contributors to changes in household wealth during that period. That makes access to homeownership an important part of the broader economic conversation surrounding BIPOC entrepreneurs.

The goal is not to treat a home as a guaranteed investment or to encourage entrepreneurs to take on unnecessary debt. It is to recognize that property ownership can give business owners an asset outside the company itself. For entrepreneurs building businesses, that distinction can matter. Companies can change direction, markets can shift, and revenue can rise or fall. A personal asset provides a different foundation.

As more BIPOC entrepreneurs pursue business ownership alongside property ownership, the traditional definition of wealth building is expanding. The emphasis is increasingly moving from earning income to owning assets, managing debt responsibly,, and creating financial foundations that can extend beyond one generation. Homeownership is not a shortcut to wealth. But for entrepreneurs who can purchase and sustain a home responsibly, it can become an important part of the long-term wealth-building equation.