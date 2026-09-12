Ted Cruz came to College GameDay to talk about the future of college sports. The Texas crowd had something else to say.

The Republican senator appeared on ESPN’s broadcast Saturday morning in Austin ahead of No. 4 Texas hosting No. 1 Ohio State, joining Rece Davis for a nearly 10-minute conversation about the Protect College Sports Act. Cruz arrived in a burnt orange blazer and quickly found himself competing with thousands of Longhorns fans who loudly booed throughout the segment.

Ted Cruz is aggressively booed in Austin, Texas: “Ted, you suck!” pic.twitter.com/BZypXwdtUR — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) September 12, 2026

At points, chants of “Ted, you suck!” and “Get him off!” could be heard during the live broadcast as Cruz continued discussing the legislation without directly addressing the reaction from the crowd.

It's a great day to be a Longhorn. 🤘 — James Talarico (@jamestalarico) September 12, 2026

Cruz’s appearance centered on the bipartisan bill he helped craft with Democratic Sen. Maria Cantwell and other Senate colleagues. The proposal would establish national rules covering name, image and likeness compensation, athlete transfers, eligibility, recruiting and enforcement across college athletics. The measure advanced out of the Senate Commerce Committee earlier this summer with a 19-9 vote.

Supporters argue the legislation would bring stability to a college sports system reshaped by NIL money, conference movement and the transfer portal. The bill also includes scholarship and healthcare protections while addressing the future of women’s and Olympic sports. Critics have raised concerns about how federal standards and proposed antitrust protections could affect athletes’ leverage and compensation rights.

Cruz has repeatedly described the current system as unstable and argued that federal action is needed to keep non-revenue programs from being squeezed financially.

None of that made the sales pitch easier in Austin.

The boos became one of the morning’s defining moments, with the crowd’s reaction reportedly exceeding some of the hostility normally saved for Texas rivals Ohio State and Oklahoma.

College GameDay usually thrives on school pride, rivalries and football chaos. On Saturday, a live policy discussion became part of the spectacle too.