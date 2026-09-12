Wack 100 says there is one area where The Boy’s actions deserve more attention: helping fellow rappers when their freedom is on the line.

Speaking about Drake’s history of reportedly providing financial assistance during major criminal cases, Wack praised the Toronto superstar for putting real money behind people facing serious legal jeopardy.

Wack 100 salutes Drake for always helping rappers with their legal fees and that you don’t see other rappers do this



“All this shit you see Drake doing… You don’t see the other people do it” 💯🔥 pic.twitter.com/XMlNyszwMn — Akademiks TV (@AkademiksTV) September 12, 2026

“All this shit you see Drake doing… You don’t see the other people do it,” Wack 100 said.

That conversation has gotten louder following reports that Drake stepped up to help finance Lil Durk’s defense during his federal murder-for-hire case in Los Angeles. DJ Akademiks claimed in August that Drake had agreed to cover the balance owed to Durk’s high-profile attorney Brian Steel, regardless of how expensive the defense became.

Drake & Kanye reportedly covered attorney Brian Steel’s fees for Lil Durk’s trial, Young Thug allegedly helped connect Steel to the defense team.



“I didn’t have to pay lol Brian does whatever I say on face asksmurk,” Thug wrote, getting his attorney to represent Durk at no cost. pic.twitter.com/X7kRcFEIqu — HIPHOP CROWN NATION (@hiphopcnation) September 12, 2026

“The Boy got it,” Akademiks said while discussing a potential legal tab reaching $1 million or $2 million.

Drake was reportedly far from Durk’s only supporter. Ye allegedly contributed $250,000 and appeared at the trial, while 21 Savage, Lil Baby, Rod Wave and Swizz Beatz have also been named among artists who provided financial assistance. The precise arrangements have not been publicly confirmed by Drake, Durk or Durk’s legal team.

The reports also revived another story surrounding Drake and Young Thug.

Following Thug’s release in 2024, Drake reportedly flew to see him within hours and gave him $1 million. Thugger confirmed it in a 2025 interview.

Young Thug confirms Drake paid for his lawyers and gave him $1M in cash when he got free



“Drake sent CRAZY bankroll to Thug” pic.twitter.com/m5ctBOce37 — Akademiks TV (@AkademiksTV) September 7, 2025

Drake had previously suggested he contributed financially to Thug’s defense. During the YSL case, Drake posted, “I ain’t talking to talk man I really put up [bread emoji] on the [briefcase emoji] 3 Jeff,” referencing Young Thug’s real name, Jeffrey Williams.

For Wack, those stories point toward a part of Drake’s footprint in hip-hop that rarely dominates the conversation. His public disputes, including his decision to take legal action against his own label, generate headlines immediately. His reported willingness to quietly spend substantial money when another artist faces potentially life-changing legal consequences adds another layer to how his relationship with the culture is being debated.

In Wack’s view, whatever people think about Drake, he has repeatedly shown up when the stakes become very real.