Wack 100 says there is one area where The Boy’s actions deserve more attention: helping fellow rappers when their freedom is on the line.
Speaking about Drake’s history of reportedly providing financial assistance during major criminal cases, Wack praised the Toronto superstar for putting real money behind people facing serious legal jeopardy.
“All this shit you see Drake doing… You don’t see the other people do it,” Wack 100 said.
That conversation has gotten louder following reports that Drake stepped up to help finance Lil Durk’s defense during his federal murder-for-hire case in Los Angeles. DJ Akademiks claimed in August that Drake had agreed to cover the balance owed to Durk’s high-profile attorney Brian Steel, regardless of how expensive the defense became.
“The Boy got it,” Akademiks said while discussing a potential legal tab reaching $1 million or $2 million.
Drake was reportedly far from Durk’s only supporter. Ye allegedly contributed $250,000 and appeared at the trial, while 21 Savage, Lil Baby, Rod Wave and Swizz Beatz have also been named among artists who provided financial assistance. The precise arrangements have not been publicly confirmed by Drake, Durk or Durk’s legal team.
The reports also revived another story surrounding Drake and Young Thug.
Following Thug’s release in 2024, Drake reportedly flew to see him within hours and gave him $1 million. Thugger confirmed it in a 2025 interview.
Drake had previously suggested he contributed financially to Thug’s defense. During the YSL case, Drake posted, “I ain’t talking to talk man I really put up [bread emoji] on the [briefcase emoji] 3 Jeff,” referencing Young Thug’s real name, Jeffrey Williams.
For Wack, those stories point toward a part of Drake’s footprint in hip-hop that rarely dominates the conversation. His public disputes, including his decision to take legal action against his own label, generate headlines immediately. His reported willingness to quietly spend substantial money when another artist faces potentially life-changing legal consequences adds another layer to how his relationship with the culture is being debated.
In Wack’s view, whatever people think about Drake, he has repeatedly shown up when the stakes become very real.