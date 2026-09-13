Power Slap invites him directly. Monster Energy trusted him with a lead social role. Nitro Circus picked his footage over everyone else’s. The Canadian content producer has spent 2025 and 2026 turning proximity into hundreds of millions of views.

In the creator economy, access is currency, and almost nobody gets it twice by accident. Tyler Rizzi has spent two years being handed positions most digital media careers never touch, and the results have been consistent enough that the invitations keep arriving.

The headline figure is a billion. Between 2024 and 2026, Rizzi’s content generated more than a billion combined views across Snapchat, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube, platforms where he holds a combined audience of roughly 2.4 million. His most recent ninety day window alone produced approximately 166 million views: 82.8 million on Instagram, 55 million on Facebook, 15 million on Snapchat and 13.1 million on YouTube.

Power Slap invites him on his own name

Rizzi’s relationship with Power Slap is independent, separate from any brand arrangement. He was part of the first limited group of creators invited into the property, and he has continued to be invited back across events in California, Nevada, Texas and Louisiana, working around Dana White, Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone, Austin “Turp Daddy Slim” Turpin and a roster of UFC and Power Slap athletes.

The numbers explain the repeat invitations. His documented Power Slap content now exceeds 310 million views across YouTube and Instagram alone, with more than 250 million on YouTube and more than 60 million on Instagram, before Facebook and Snapchat enter the count. Within the invited creator group, his output has consistently ranked among the highest performing by viewership.

That is the metric that matters in this corner of the industry. Access lists get shorter every year, and staying on one is a performance review conducted in public. Combat sports and internet culture have been converging for a while, and Rizzi sits on the seam, translating what happens in the room for an audience that may never have watched a full card.

Monster Energy: a Lead Social Role and a Snapchat Build

In 2025 and 2026, Rizzi’s work with Monster Energy has expanded across branded content, athlete features, social media production and major event coverage. Monster has repeatedly trusted him with high-level on-site social responsibilities, including serving as lead social content producer at major action-sports events. His work with the company has also included operating and developing Monster Energy’s Snapchat presence, which grew to more than 300,000 subscribers.

At X Games in 2026, in Sacramento and again in New Orleans, Rizzi worked as Monster’s lead social content producer. The New Orleans event came with exclusive competition deck access, a position where he was the only person filming social content. That is not a credential a brand hands out casually. He covered athletes including Garrett Reynolds, Nyjah Huston, Ryan Williams and Kevin Peraza.

At Monster Energy Supercross he covered Haiden Deegan, Cooper Webb, Chase Sexton and Jason Anderson across multiple rounds. At Swampfest in 2025, Monster selected him as their sole social content producer on site. His coverage of that event generated more than 100 million combined views, with a single Instagram and Facebook video accounting for over 45 million on its own.

That is why the reach numbers hold across four platforms instead of concentrating in one, and why Monster Energy continues to trust him with major social content assignments today.

Nitro Circus chose his footage over the room

In 2026, Nitro Circus invited Rizzi to Las Vegas to capture Travis Pastrana’s surprise motorcycle stunt through Boulder Station Casino. Multiple creators and videographers covered it. Nitro Circus reviewed the footage and selected Rizzi’s for wider distribution to major social and media pages, and his own upload drew roughly 6 million views, among the highest performing content the stunt produced. Coverage of the activation ran through Complex, FOX5 Las Vegas, Casino.org and other outlets.

Outperforming the properties themselves

The most telling result of 2026 came at Caesars Palace, where Rizzi attended Colby Raha’s record attempt with Stunt Double Beer. His coverage generated roughly 6 million views and outperformed both the event organizer’s own social channels and Raha’s.

An independent creator delivering more reach than the property he is covering is not a marketing footnote. It is an argument about where attention actually sits now, and it is why brands increasingly build activations around individual creators rather than their own channels.

He was also invited by KASSO to cover the event’s United States debut, producing content around Jamie Foy, Tom Schaar, Aaron “Jaws” Homoki, Torey Pudwill and Greyson Fletcher, helping introduce the property to a multi platform audience that already trusted him. In 2024 YouTube issued him a Silver Creator Award for passing 100,000 subscribers on a channel that has since more than tripled.

The Snapchat Advantage

Underneath all of it is a distribution advantage that cannot be purchased. Rizzi’s largest single audience, 1.2 million followers, is on Snapchat, a platform most creators abandoned years ago. He stayed. The result is a following that has watched him daily for years and receives his event content as personal rather than promotional.

From a Toronto parking lot

None of this began in an arena. Rizzi came up filming BMX in Ontario, documenting his friends learning tricks, and spent more than a decade developing an eye for the moment worth capturing before any of these organizations knew his name. The venues changed. The skill did not.

Tyler Rizzi can be found on Instagram at @tylerrizzibmx and on Snapchat, Facebook and YouTube at @tylerrizzi.