Long before millions of listeners encountered “Hey Mama,” Hamed Dehghani had already spent years building a reputation inside Iran’s pop music industry. Known professionally today as HAMEX, Dehghani’s recent international visibility represents less a sudden arrival than the latest stage of a career that has moved from guitarist and behind-the-scenes songwriter to award-winning composer, producer and recording artist.

Dehghani established much of his early career writing, arranging and producing music for other performers. His credits have connected him with a wide range of figures in contemporary Iranian pop, while profiles of his work have described a catalogue extending across more than 200 productions. Among the artists associated with his songwriting and production career are Reza Bahram, Moein Zandi, Erfan Tahmasbi and Babak Jahanbakhsh.

His work began receiving formal recognition before HAMEX developed into an international-facing project.

At the second Hafez Music and Theater Awards in 2023, Dehghani and Moein Zandi were nominated for Best Pop Composer for “Male Mani,” performed by Zandi. The nomination placed Dehghani in a field alongside some of the established names of Iran’s contemporary pop industry.

Two years later, that recognition turned into a win. At the third Hafez Music and Theater Awards, held in Tehran in March 2025, Dehghani received the Hafez statuette for Best Pop Music Composition for the body of work he had entered in the competition. His compositions “Hame Raftand” and “Vay Agar” had both appeared among the nominated works.

The progression from nomination to award provided an important marker in a career that had, until then, largely been built around music performed by other artists. By that point, however, Dehghani was already developing a different identity under the name HAMEX, shifting from a primarily behind-the-scenes role toward performing and releasing music for an audience beyond the Persian-language market.

That transition became considerably more visible with “Hey Mama.”

The single emerged as HAMEX’s clearest international breakthrough, combining a pop-oriented production with rhythmic elements designed to travel easily across markets. What initially appeared to be a streaming success developed into wider momentum through TikTok and other short-form platforms.

Billboard Africa reported that “Hey Mama” surpassed four million streams on Spotify and that its official video approached one million YouTube views. More significantly, the publication reported chart traction across multiple African markets, suggesting that the song’s reach was extending beyond social-media circulation alone.

On TikTok, the expansion was even more pronounced. By July 2026, OK! Magazine reported that the song had been used in more than 31,800 videos, collectively generating approximately 88.5 million views and 4.4 million likes. The figures helped expose HAMEX to audiences with little or no previous connection to Iranian pop music.

For Dehghani, the significance of “Hey Mama” lies partly in that contrast. His professional standing was initially established inside Iran through songwriting, composing and production for other performers. The HAMEX project has instead been structured around a more borderless pop identity, with English-language and internationally oriented releases intended to circulate without depending on familiarity with his earlier work.

That trajectory distinguishes his current rise from the more common story of an artist whose career begins with a viral single. Before “Hey Mama,” Dehghani had already accumulated years of professional credits, a Hafez Award nomination and, eventually, a Best Pop Composer win. The viral and chart momentum arrived afterward.

International media attention has followed. Billboard Africa has covered the performance of “Hey Mama,” while publications including We Rave You and OK! have profiled either HAMEX or Dehghani’s transition from producer to performer. Together with his established credits in Iran, the coverage has begun connecting what were previously two relatively separate stages of his career.

Whether “Hey Mama” becomes the foundation of a sustained international career will depend on what follows it. But the broader story is already larger than a single viral track. Hamed Dehghani entered the HAMEX era with an existing body of professional work and recognition behind him; what has changed is the audience. A career once largely visible through other artists’ records is increasingly being associated with his own name.