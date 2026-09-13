Henry Orenstein filed his patent on May 3, 1994. The title on the document is “Poker tournament.” What it described was a table that could scan a player’s face-down cards and show them to an audience without showing them to anyone else sitting there. It was granted the following year as number 5,451,054, and the abstract says the ambition out loud. The display exists so that “the audience can fully observe the strategy of each player.”

Orenstein was a Holocaust survivor who won a World Series of Poker bracelet in 1996 and entered the Poker Hall of Fame in 2008. He’d identified what television couldn’t fix: card play was dull on screen because the viewer knew less than the players did.

The Camera Arrived Before the Celebrities

Late Night Poker went out on Channel 4 on July 17, 1999, built entirely around under-table cameras. Four years later an accountant from Tennessee named Chris Moneymaker qualified through an online satellite and won the 2003 World Series Main Event out of a field of 839, for $2.5 million. ESPN serialized it across episodes rather than cutting it to an hour.

By 2006 the same tournament drew 8,773 entrants. Ten times the field in three years, and the thing that changed in between was where the cameras were allowed to look. Famous people had always played. What changed was that you could finally watch them do it.

Drake, and Where the Feed Never Pointed

A rapper taking a Las Vegas residency is ordinary business now, and for a stretch so was a rapper broadcasting a casino session. Drake announced a streaming deal on March 4, 2022 that put him in front of a camera for hours at a time, roulette mostly, with the numbers on screen. He framed it as generosity: “I play to win some real money and give it to all of you.” Those broadcasts were aimed exactly where Orenstein had aimed his: at the person betting, who carried the show.

Twenty-six years on, the industry that grew out of all this points its cameras the other way. The Hippodrome online casino frames only a dealer and the table, while the customer’s side of the feed is not filmed at all. The audience that made card play watchable, turned out to be a different set of people from the ones putting money down.

Twitch already had a gambling policy. On September 20, 2022 it went further, announcing it would stop allowing streams of unlicensed slots, roulette and dice sites, effective October 18, because it had “seen some people circumvent those rules and expose our community to potential harm.” Sports betting, fantasy and poker stayed permitted.

The deal moved to another platform and ran until August 2025, when Drake posted to his Instagram Stories that four withdrawal attempts had been blocked with no explanation, asking “Is it personal?” and deleted the account.

The Movie Star Who Actually Sat Down

Rounders came out on September 11, 1998, directed by John Dahl, with Matt Damon as Mike McDermott and Edward Norton as the friend who keeps pulling him back. It grossed a modest $22.9 million and is watched now in a way that box office would not have predicted.

Damon and Norton also entered the 1998 Main Event for real, as a promotional favor to the Binion family, and the entry list has Damon at 165 and Norton at 166 in a field of 350. “To promote that movie they brought Edward and I into the World Series,” Damon said later. Roughly six hours in he moved all-in with two kings and ran into Doyle Brunson’s aces; Brunson said “I hate to do it to you, Matty.”

“To sit across from these guys, it’s like getting a chance to play basketball against Michael Jordan,” he said of the field. “You know you’re not going to win, but it’s an experience you’re never going to forget.” Norton’s assessment of the film, given two decades later, was blunter. “I think the movie was part of the modern poker resurgence.”

Michael Jordan Did It in Public, in 1992

In October 1992 Jordan confirmed to the Chicago Sun-Times that a $57,000 check he’d written covered gambling debts from a weekend of poker, dice and golf, rather than the business loan he had originally called it. “I lost it gambling,” he said. “That’s all there is to it. And that’s what I’m going to say in court.” Six days later he testified for nine minutes in federal court in Charlotte.

The following May he was reported to have spent the early hours in an Atlantic City casino before Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals in New York. The Bulls lost that night; the story ran the next morning. Bulls vice president Jerry Krause defended him to the wires: “I can’t believe that Michael would do something like that. Michael has too much respect for his team.” Asked about the gambling by Connie Chung that year, he drew a line he hasn’t moved off since. “I can stop gambling. I have a competition problem, a competitive problem.”

Ben Affleck and the Rule About Being Good

On June 20, 2004 Affleck entered the California State Poker Championship at the Commerce, beat a field of 90, and took $356,400 out of a $10,000 buy-in along with a $25,000 seat in a tour championship. Card Player’s database records no other live tournament win for him.

A decade later a Las Vegas casino barred him from its blackjack tables for counting cards. It was careful in public, saying he “is not banned from our property and is welcome back any time.”

Affleck was less careful. “Once I became decent, the casinos asked me not to play blackjack,” he told Details in 2014. “The fact that being good at the game is against the rules at the casinos should tell you something about casinos.”