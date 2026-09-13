On this date 30 years ago, September 13, 1996, Hip Hop lost one of its most influential, complicated and prophetic voices when Tupac Amaru Shakur died from injuries sustained in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas.

He was only 25 years old.

Six days earlier, on September 7, Shakur attended the Mike Tyson vs. Bruce Seldon heavyweight championship fight at the MGM Grand alongside Death Row Records CEO Marion “Suge” Knight and members of their entourage.

Following the fight, surveillance footage captured Tupac, Knight and others attacking Orlando “Baby Lane” Anderson, a member of the South Side Compton Crips, inside the MGM Grand. That confrontation would eventually become central to the prosecution’s theory of what happened later that night.

Tupac and Knight left the MGM Grand in Knight’s black BMW and headed toward Club 662. At approximately 11:15 p.m., while their vehicle was stopped near East Flamingo Road and Koval Lane, a white Cadillac pulled alongside the passenger side of the BMW.

Gunfire erupted.

Tupac was struck four times, including twice in the chest, while Knight suffered a minor wound. Shakur was rushed to University Medical Center of Southern Nevada, where doctors performed emergency surgery and he remained hospitalized in critical condition.

For six days, fans around the world waited and prayed.

On September 13, 1996, Tupac Shakur died.

For almost 30 years afterward, nobody was convicted of killing him.

That changed just weeks before the 30th anniversary of his death.

On August 31, 2026, a Las Vegas jury found Duane “Keffe D” Davis guilty of first-degree murder with use of a deadly weapon for his role in orchestrating Shakur’s killing. Jurors deliberated for approximately three hours before returning the unanimous verdict.

Davis became the first and only person ever criminally charged—and now convicted—in connection with Tupac’s murder.

Prosecutors did not accuse Davis of firing the fatal shots. Instead, they argued that the former South Side Compton Crips leader organized the retaliatory attack after Tupac and members of the Death Row entourage assaulted Davis’ nephew, Anderson, inside the MGM Grand.

According to prosecutors, Davis obtained a .40-caliber handgun and provided it to the men traveling with him in the white Cadillac as they searched Las Vegas for Shakur and Knight.

Davis’ own words became a major part of the case against him.

Over the years, he repeatedly discussed being inside the Cadillac on the night of the shooting, including in recorded interviews and his 2019 memoir. Prosecutors used those statements alongside witness testimony and other evidence to argue that Davis was the shot-caller behind the retaliatory attack.

Davis pleaded not guilty, and his defense argued that his public accounts were unreliable and had been embellished for money and notoriety.

The jury didn’t buy it.

Thirty years after Tupac’s death, a criminal court has finally held someone legally responsible for the murder that became one of Hip Hop’s most infamous cold cases.

Davis, now 63, faces up to life in prison without the possibility of parole when he is sentenced October 13. He has said he plans to appeal the conviction.

The verdict doesn’t answer every question that has surrounded September 7, 1996.

Anderson, who was long suspected of being the gunman, was never charged and denied involvement before he was killed in an unrelated Compton gang shooting in 1998. Prosecutors in Davis’ trial did not definitively establish who fired the fatal shots.

But the 30th anniversary of Tupac’s death now arrives with something that every previous anniversary lacked: a murder conviction.

For three decades, Tupac’s killing generated books, documentaries, investigations, conspiracy theories and endless debate. The mystery surrounding his death sometimes became so large that it threatened to overshadow the life that came before it.

And what a life it was.

In just 25 years, Tupac became one of Hip Hop’s most important artists, an actor, poet and cultural figure whose music confronted poverty, racism, police brutality, violence, Black womanhood, survival, revolution and the contradictions of his own life.

He could give the world “Brenda’s Got a Baby” and “Keep Ya Head Up,” then turn around and deliver “Hit ‘Em Up.” He could be vulnerable, militant, compassionate, angry and self-destructive—sometimes seemingly all at once.

That complexity is part of why the fascination with Tupac has never disappeared.

Thirty years after his death, children who weren’t even born when he was alive know his face. New generations continue discovering his records. His interviews are dissected across social media, his lyrics are quoted around the world and his influence can still be heard throughout Hip Hop.

The murder that remained unresolved for nearly three decades finally has its first conviction.

But Tupac Shakur’s legacy was never dependent upon solving his death.

The music already made sure he would live forever.

Rest In Peace, Tupac Amaru Shakur.

June 16, 1971 – September 13, 1996.