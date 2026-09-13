Outsourcing software development with the dedicated team model can save you up to 70% on services. It is a proven strategy applied by industry giants like Google, WhatsApp, Skype, and Alibaba, so you should think about this model for your own partnership and budget planning.

What is Dedicated Software Development Team Model?

Dedicated development team is a cooperative model. It is like having your own internal staff, but without the additional complexities of social benefits, taxes, human resources, and administration. This way, you can concentrate on the core responsibilities of your business while your dedicated development team takes care of the rest, thus reducing overhead while maintaining control similar to an in-house team.

The dedicated team is assembled by your software development provider, who will facilitate effective communication between you and your remote staff, equip your team with the necessary tools and infrastructure, and ensure a smooth handover of responsibilities and knowledge throughout the project. Meanwhile, your company must approve the members of the dedicated team, oversee product development, provide evaluations and feedback to the group, and accept the final deliverables only if they meet your expectations.

What Is the Structure of a Dedicated Development Team?

A dedicated development team is assembled with a flexible, role-based architecture and a full range of services – from product engineering to support and analytics – tailored to your specific project needs.

The reason for that is that the team is usually composed of well-defined, specialized professionals, each responsible for different areas of the development process: project managers are responsible for planning, risk reduction, and client reporting; business analysts are responsible for the relationship between the team and the business; back-end and front-end developers are responsible for internal components and the visible user interface, respectively; UI/UX designers are responsible for user experience; QA engineers are responsible for top-quality, bug-free software products; and DevOps specialists coordinate development, IT operations, and testing. The vendor can also start a project with one or two experts and add more as needed, so the team size scales according to your needs.

The dedicated development group usually consists of the roles defined for a particular project, and this structure could be different depending on your needs. Specifically, the group includes:

Project managers – responsible for all aspects of the development process, including risk reduction, planning, management, monitoring, and optimization, as well as taking project requirements to the team and reporting back to the client.

– responsible for all aspects of the development process, including risk reduction, planning, management, monitoring, and optimization, as well as taking project requirements to the team and reporting back to the client. Business analysts – manage the relationship between the development team and the business, providing reports, evaluating processes, assessing needs, and making recommendations to CEOs and other stakeholders.

– manage the relationship between the development team and the business, providing reports, evaluating processes, assessing needs, and making recommendations to CEOs and other stakeholders. UI/UX designers – design a simple, fun, and easy‑to‑use user experience.

– design a simple, fun, and easy‑to‑use user experience. Back‑end developers – design the back‑end and internal components.

– design the back‑end and internal components. Front‑end developers – write code and test the features and components of the user interface, or the “visible” aspect of the product.

– write code and test the features and components of the user interface, or the “visible” aspect of the product. Quality assurance engineers – deliver top-quality, bug-free software products.

– deliver top-quality, bug-free software products. DevOps – specialize in coordinating software development, testing, and IT operations.

Beyond the team composition, the vendor also offers a comprehensive set of services: product engineering services, UX/UI design, custom web and mobile development, testing and QA, remote hosting services, migration services and data backup, support and maintenance for IT infrastructure, and Big Data analytics for IT infrastructure.

When to Hire a Dedicated Development Team?

Sometimes, you need to hire a dedicated development team for some critical situations such as startups and new product launches, handling large projects with variable parameters, cases without in-house knowledge, business development stages, and urgent scaling needs. A dedicated development team will help you to accelerate development, cut costs, and avoid long hiring hurdles.

Internal hiring can take a long time and often delays product launches, while working with an outsourced software development vendor speeds up the process and saves the time and effort spent on HR and recruitment processes.

The dedicated approach also lets you access any talent in the world, quickly build up a knowledgeable and devoted staff, and gives you the flexibility to offload development work to the remote team while keeping more important business-related duties for your in-house personnel.

Vendors with a large pool of qualified engineers can also rapidly introduce additional resources and align them with your existing procedures, providing comprehensive support for all development phases.

Specifically, you should consider this model under the following circumstances:

Urgent need to scale capabilities – when additional scope or unexpected changes make project management more difficult, hiring specialized development teams saves you recruitment time and provides you with a functional team right away.

– when additional scope or unexpected changes make project management more difficult, hiring specialized development teams saves you recruitment time and provides you with a functional team right away. No in-house knowledge – when you’re looking to hire specialists not easily found locally, or when a project demands specific expertise your company lacks, this approach gives you access to any talent in the world.

– when you’re looking to hire specialists not easily found locally, or when a project demands specific expertise your company lacks, this approach gives you access to any talent in the world. Startup (early stage) – when you need to assemble the specialist software team needed for a firm that is just starting out and has aspirations to grow fast, hiring dedicated programmers instead of full-time in-house developers helps speed up and cut the costs of software development.

– when you need to assemble the specialist software team needed for a firm that is just starting out and has aspirations to grow fast, hiring dedicated programmers instead of full-time in-house developers helps speed up and cut the costs of software development. Launch of a new product – if your business does not have the necessary technical expertise, hiring a competent software development team is one of the most effective ways to develop and launch a new product, as it avoids the long internal hiring process that often delays launches.

– if your business does not have the necessary technical expertise, hiring a competent software development team is one of the most effective ways to develop and launch a new product, as it avoids the long internal hiring process that often delays launches. Large-scale projects with varying parameters – for a large, growing project, hiring a dedicated team lets you avoid the long hiring process and quickly build up a knowledgeable and devoted staff, while also giving the remote team more development work and your in-house personnel more important business-related duties.

– for a large, growing project, hiring a dedicated team lets you avoid the long hiring process and quickly build up a knowledgeable and devoted staff, while also giving the remote team more development work and your in-house personnel more important business-related duties. Building a business – as your business grows and you need more dedicated developers, you can contact companies that have a large pool of qualified engineers, who will rapidly introduce additional resources and align them with your existing procedures.

Top Dedicated Development Team Providers in 2026

Hiring Belitsoft’s dedicated development teams lets you save money on software development while securing a scalable, reliable, and high‑quality outsourcing partnership.

This is because Belitsoft provides dedicated developers for a more sensible cost than developers from the US, UK, Israel, and many other countries and also helps you save costs on building the IT infrastructure, as well as hiring and onboarding costs.

They can promptly build a dedicated development team and then scale it up, decreasing the time‑to‑market of your products, and they back their work with experienced project managers, continuous support services, an ISO 9001 certified quality management system, and strong data security measures.

Belitsoft is an international custom software development company with offices in North America and Europe. They have been building specialized teams for established companies, startups, and initiatives that want to integrate multiple distinct projects since 2004, and their software engineering teams possess experts in diverse technologies such as C++, Python, PHP, Java, and .NET, including SharePoint development.

In just a few weeks, they can put together a great, well‑rounded team of six to eight dedicated programmers and other specialists to work on your project, and they can even get one or two developers right there to get things started.

For one of their big, long‑term projects, they started by assigning the business a dedicated team of five specialists and then gradually grew that group to more than 100 software developers and QA testers.

No matter where the locations are, Belitsoft makes sure that the clients’ schedules overlap for at least a few hours, and if you want closer collaboration, their dedicated teams change their working hours to fit a client’s schedule. This is done by appointing a dedicated project manager to manage the day‑to‑day operations and workflows of the project so that it is transparent and in accordance with the goals of the clients; the project manager will also keep in regular contact with an internal project manager or product owner to keep the client updated, allowing you to concentrate on the important aspects of the project and retain full technical responsibility.

Their dedicated development teams provide support services during and after the product adoption, including technical support and backups for your product.

Every dedicated team at Belitsoft has a proven track record of successful project completion and meeting the requirements of their customers, and Belitsoft now has an ISO 9001 certified quality management system helping to ensure projects are completed with the focus on meeting clients’ schedules, budgets, and quality criteria, while additionally providing safety and security of the clients’ data.

2. Accenture

Accenture is a global leader headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, and employs more than 700,000 people. It is known for the large, specialized development teams it provides. Clients frequently cite it for rapidly building up competent teams that blend a broad spectrum of technical competence and industry expertise.

Accenture’s partnerships with leading tech companies also improve its ability to design and build innovative cloud-native and AI-powered solutions. Another plus is its robust project management system, which ensures control and quality at all phases of the development lifecycle.

Yet, Clutch, Gartner, and G2 reviews indicate shortcomings. Customers often highlight the high prices and complex price structures. Some clients complain about inefficiencies in the onboarding process and sometimes about differences in the competence levels of team members. Also, in fast-moving project situations, the size of the organization may at times work against agility and personal attention.

3. Atos

Atos has a wealth of experience in hybrid cloud and AI-powered digital transformation across a broad range of industries and a strong track record of working seamlessly with specialist development teams. One of the most often mentioned benefits in clients’ reviews is its high focus on security and compliance. This is not something companies with strict regulatory standards can compromise on. Atos also has partnerships with leading cloud service providers to complement its technology capabilities.

But there are some flaws that consumer reviews often point out. For instance, large and complex companies tend to be inflexible and slow to respond; dispersed teams face coordination and communication problems that can cause delays and unrealistic expectations; and small and medium-sized companies are considered to have high costs concerning cost-effectiveness.

4. Cognizant

Cognizant provides strong global digital transformation expertise, valuable tech-consulting knowledge, and supportive staff development, yet its operational flaws, hierarchical issues, and strategic perception gaps reduce the flexibility and speed needed for dynamic development projects.

Cognizant is a well-known dedicated development team provider with a broad global footprint and extensive expertise in digital transformation and consulting. Consumers often praise the company for its wide array of career development opportunities, supportive co-workers, and strong mentoring programs. All support project continuity and staff development.

Cognizant’s unique combination of technical skills and consulting knowledge in specific domains provides strategic value to organizations beyond development. But reviews often spot flaws that undermine the efficacy of a project. Miscommunication between geographically separated teams can cause difficulties in coordination. Pay disparities and hierarchical systems are demotivating for highly skilled individuals. And some clients see it as an IT delivery firm rather than a strategic consulting partner, so it couldn’t keep up with changing client expectations. These factors reduce the flexibility and speed required for many development projects in dynamic markets.

5. IBM Global Services

IBM Global Services has strong technology skills, deep subject matter expertise and global reach. However, its complex corporate structure, communication problems and high costs reduce its flexibility and responsiveness, making it less suitable than more specialized and nimble vendors in highly dynamic environments.

That’s because the company’s strengths in AI, hybrid cloud and enterprise-grade solutions are hampered by a slow-moving, bureaucratic corporate structure that impedes decision-making and onboarding, by frequently reported communication problems among teams spread across different locations, and by astronomical pricing that is hard to change for smaller or faster-moving companies.

IBM Global Services is a leading technology and consulting company with headquarters in Armonk, New York. The company has approximately 160,000 employees worldwide and provides IT services and consulting. Customers appreciate IBM’s strong technology and deep expertise and delivery that they can rely on. It also maintains a strong talent pool by focusing on staff development and international reach.

6. Globant

Globant is a large and fast-growing IT services provider, headquartered in San Francisco, California, with over 29,000 professionals working in 33 countries. Globant is known for its work in digital and cognitive transformation, using cloud, AI, and agile platforms for clients such as Google and Electronic Arts. Globant is a fast-growing IT provider with exceptional design, creativity, and digital innovation capabilities. However, its excessive and sometimes unclear rates, strict contract conditions, and inconsistent project management limit flexibility and customized service necessary for dedicated development partnerships in dynamic circumstances.

Clients love its great design and UX expertise, creative problem solving, and commitment to digital innovation, but its rates can be high and sometimes unclear for smaller clients. Startups or mid-market companies may also be limited in the flexibility they need by a minimum team size and rigid contract terms. Its quick scaling with distributed teams can lead to inconsistent project management and sporadic communication breakdowns, which are all important for partnerships that require close coordination and agility.

7. HCLTech

HCLTech is a global technology company, with 220,000+ employees across 60 countries, headquartered in Noida, India. HCLTech provides strong technical, cloud, and AI capabilities with a robust global presence and scalable delivery.

The company has dedicated development teams with deep technical, cloud, and AI capabilities in an “Ideapreneurship” culture that promotes innovation and lifelong learning. Clients consistently praise HCLTech’s scalable delivery methodologies, domain knowledge in manufacturing and telecommunications, and a strong global footprint to ensure resources are available to work on tough projects.

But there are some serious problems, as per reviews on Clutch, G2, Goodfirms, Gartner, and Techreviewer. Many clients are concerned about the lack of coordination and communication because of hierarchical structures and geographical dispersion. Project momentum is affected by onboarding delays and team member competence levels. Sometimes high turnover of staff can cause instability in the team. For smaller or fast-changing projects, rigid contracts and fees may not be the best option.

8. NTT Data

NTT Data is a global provider of IT services headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. It employs approximately 198,000 people in more than 50 countries. NTT Data is a strong candidate for large-scale, long-term enterprise transformations but is not well-suited for smaller, quicker jobs or environments demanding high agility. It provides specialized development teams with deep cloud computing, artificial intelligence, digital transformation, and consulting services expertise. Its deep industry expertise, global delivery capabilities, and commitment to long-term client relationships are appreciated by consumers, often resulting in superior, scalable offerings.

However, there are some shortcomings based on reviews from Clutch, G2, Goodfirms, Gartner, and Techreviewer. Its hierarchical structure leads to customer complaints about long decision-making processes and delayed responses. Sometimes clients have poor communication and misalignments in large, dispersed teams. It’s not as good for smaller or quicker jobs because it’s more expensive. NTT Data has the technical expertise and broad services, but does not have the affordability, adaptability and customized care that are critical in fast-changing development environments that require close collaboration.

9. Tech Mahindra

Based in Pune (India), Tech Mahindra is a leading provider of IT services and solutions globally. The company employs more than 147,000 people in over 90 countries. It is a part of the Mahindra Group and provides innovative solutions for digital transformation, enterprise IT, and telecom to specialized development teams with scalable delivery models. Tech Mahindra provides strong digital innovation, fast team-building, and telecom expertise at scale, but organizational complexity, communication challenges, slower turnaround, and pricing misalignment hinder the agility and tailored interaction required in fast-changing project circumstances.

This is because while its scalable delivery models and telecom domain expertise are greatly appreciated, dispersed teams and organizational complexity result in communication challenges that lead to coordination issues. Some customers find the slower turnaround times irritating, and it is difficult for the provider to adapt to varying project needs. Additionally, prices may not always be within the range that a mid-market or startup budget might expect. Sometimes time zone or cultural differences can make it hard to collaborate, and onboarding procedures can be long.

10. Toptal

Toptal is a global marketplace for independent contractors, with some 1,500 people working for it. Toptal is a highly reputed company known for its strict hiring process and guarantees to select only the best 3% of independent developers, designers, and subject matter experts for dedicated development teams. Clients frequently mention the speed of talent matching, flexible engagement approaches, and access to a worldwide talent pool as significant benefits of Toptal.

If you need dependable, dedicated, close-knit development teams that can reliably deliver results in challenging circumstances, Toptal might not be for you. Toptal offers good access to top freelancers, but reviews point out different downsides. Clients also often mention the unavailability of key personnel due to freelancers’ commitments, potential differences in team cohesion, and the challenges of managing fully remote distributed teams. The hefty price tag and lack of transparency may put off smaller or more budget-minded ventures.

Best Practices for Managing a Dedicated Software Development Team

To make a dedicated software development team work well, you should follow a structured approach: set clear objectives and requirements, conduct independent research, communicate openly and honestly, establish confidence, and start small.

These steps are effective since they directly target the fundamental components that influence success in remote arrangements: setting expectations, confirming expertise, bridging cultural and time zone gaps, establishing trust, and mitigating initial risk, all of which are crucial to advancing the project, providing valuable feedback, and fostering a productive long-term working relationship.

Specifically, the recommended practices are:

Set objectives and requirements – before hiring, take the time to evaluate your company’s needs and then define specific objectives that include the scope of the project, the expected results, and potential benefits according to these parameters.

– before hiring, take the time to evaluate your company’s needs and then define specific objectives that include the scope of the project, the expected results, and potential benefits according to these parameters. Conduct independent research – check references, experience, portfolio, and client testimonials; assess their experience on similar projects by considering the team’s tech, clients, and number of completed projects; for a long-term project, interview and evaluate each team member to ensure a good fit.

– check references, experience, portfolio, and client testimonials; assess their experience on similar projects by considering the team’s tech, clients, and number of completed projects; for a long-term project, interview and evaluate each team member to ensure a good fit. Be open and honest in your communications – consider cultural differences, shared languages, and time zone differences before making your choice (e.g., if a US-based company hires a team in India), as lack of alignment in these areas will impede project progress and cause communication and feedback issues.

– consider cultural differences, shared languages, and time zone differences before making your choice (e.g., if a US-based company hires a team in India), as lack of alignment in these areas will impede project progress and cause communication and feedback issues. Establish confidence – trust doesn’t come quickly and takes continued effort on both sides; flexible working hours, clear project guidelines, transparency and honesty about the payment process, and not changing project specs without fair compensation can help build trust and a solid working relationship.

– trust doesn’t come quickly and takes continued effort on both sides; flexible working hours, clear project guidelines, transparency and honesty about the payment process, and not changing project specs without fair compensation can help build trust and a solid working relationship. Start small – this will help you figure out if the dedicated development team model is right for you and if you can build a long-term relationship. It also minimizes risks and helps keep costs under control, which is very important for startups and small and mid-sized businesses.

What is the Cost of Hiring a Dedicated Development Team?

The cost of hiring a dedicated development team is fairly straightforward, consisting of a monthly salary for each remote member plus the provider’s infrastructure, overhead, and administrative costs, while the final cost varies based on project length and scope.

This is because your remote employees get the same monthly salary as your in-house employees, and there are no additional costs for things such as purchasing equipment, handling sick leave, paying taxes, paying electricity bills, renting an office for a dedicated worker, and so on – which makes the overall budgeting more predictable and avoids the hidden expenses of traditional hiring.

All members of the dedicated team are paid on a monthly basis, and the provider’s infrastructure, overhead, and administrative costs are included in the arrangement. The final cost will depend on the length and scope of your project.