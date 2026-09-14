GRAMMY Award-winning artist, Time 100 philanthropist and cultural force 21 Savage made appearances at two major New York Fashion Week events, attending the Tommy Hilfiger runway show at the Plaza Hotel and the Public School runway show at Gotham Hall.

Savage was joined by Carmelo Anthony at both shows. The Tommy Hilfiger event also brought together Karl-Anthony Towns, Camila Cabello and Jisoo of BLACKPINK.

The fashion appearances come during a busy summer for Savage, who was featured on the FIFA World Cup Official Album and collaborated with French Montana and Mexican pop star Natanael Cano on “Three Nations.” He also partnered with Arsenal F.C. for the Premier League club’s official visual anthem supporting its final push for its first championship in 22 years.