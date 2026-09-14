AZ Chike is ready to make his major-label introduction with NO REST FOR THE WICKED, a 14-track album arriving September 18 through Warner Records.

The Los Angeles rapper unveiled a guest list led by Tyler, The Creator, who appears twice on the project. Tyler joins Chike on “Look Like My Mama” and “The World Is Ours,” giving the two West Coast artists multiple opportunities to connect across the album. JMSN is also featured on one track.

The production lineup brings even more weight. Pharrell Williams, Terrace Martin and Hit-Boy are among the producers contributing to the project, surrounding Chike’s street-focused delivery with some of the most accomplished musical talent in rap. “Packed Up” has also emerged as an early standout from the tracklist.

Kendrick Lamar will not appear on AZ Chike's new album 'NO REST FOR THE WICKED' pic.twitter.com/Xph59a8FTu — Kurrco (@Kurrco) September 14, 2026

The album follows Chike’s appearance on Kendrick Lamar’s GNX, which placed his voice in front of a much larger audience and raised anticipation for his next move. Its bold red cover art keeps the presentation direct and aggressive as he steps into a new phase of his career.

One expected name is missing from the official tracklist. Kendrick Lamar had been heavily rumored to appear on the album, and several bloggers pushed speculation that his verse could include shots at other artists. His absence has fans asking whether the collaboration ever existed or was removed before the final version.

Online rumors now claim Kendrick may have pulled the feature. No one involved with the album has independently confirmed that story, leaving the conversation entirely in speculation territory. There is also no verified indication that a diss verse was recorded.

That mystery will likely follow the album into release day. Even without a listed Kendrick appearance, NO REST FOR THE WICKED gives AZ Chike a loaded creative team, two Tyler collaborations and a major platform to establish himself as one of the West Coast’s next voices.